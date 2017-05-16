JOHNSTON, RI -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- FM Global, one of the world's largest commercial property insurers, has risen 163 places to #112 among "America's Best Employers" for 2017 by Forbes magazine -- one of the largest moves in this year's list. The company is also the #2 highest-ranked insurance company on the list, and #1 in Rhode Island for having "the most satisfied employees."

To compile what Forbes describes as "the definitive list of the best employers in America," it worked with research firm Statista, which surveyed 30,000 American workers for their opinions of their employers. On a scale of one to 10, Statista asked how likely they were to recommend their organization to friends or family. Employees also were asked to recommend other companies outside of their own. The resulting list includes 500 employers across 25 industries.

"Clearly our employees believe FM Global is a great place to work. Whether they are just beginning their careers with us or are experienced professionals, they receive competitive compensation, a comprehensive benefits package, and learning and development opportunities to support them in building a rewarding career," said Thomas A. Lawson, FM Global's president and chief executive officer. "As a mutual insurance company, such employee dedication ultimately makes FM Global the acknowledged leader in providing property loss prevention engineering services and insurance to our client-owners, who represent one of every three Fortune 1000 companies."

About FM Global

Established nearly two centuries ago, FM Global's capital, scientific research capability and engineering expertise are solely dedicated to property risk management and the resilience of its client-owners. These owners, who share the belief that the majority of property loss is preventable, represent many of the world's largest organizations. They work with FM Global to better understand the hazards that can impact their business continuity in order to make cost-effective risk management decisions, combining property loss prevention with insurance protection.

