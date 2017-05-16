BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

BlackRock Latin American Income Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

TR-1(i): NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES



(1). Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii):



BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc



(2). Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: (X)



An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached: ( )



An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments: ( )



An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: ( )



Other (please specify):



(3). Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii):



Lazard Asset Management LLC



(4). Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv):



Bank of New York - Global Custody

Bank of New York - Dir Personal

J.P. Morgan Chase - Swift

Northern Trust Co

State Street Bank- Master Tr - ETC

State Street Bank -Custody Master Trust



(5). Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different) (v):



15 May 2017



(6). Date on which issuer notified:



16 May 2017



(7). Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:



Increase from 12% to 13%



(8). Notified details:





A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii) (ix)



Class/type of shares (if possible using the ISIN code): ORDINARY SHARES / GB0005058408



Situation previous to the triggering transaction(vi):

Number of Shares:

Number of Voting rights(viii): 5,112,175



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction(vii):

Number of shares:

Direct:

Number of voting rights (ix):

Direct (x): n/a

Indirect (xi): 5,120,634



% of voting rights(x):

Direct: n/a

Indirect: 13.007%



Total (A + B + C):



Number of voting rights: 5,120,634



% of voting rights: 13.007%





(9). Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xv):



Lazard Asset Management LLC controls all the voting rights held of this issuer.



Proxy Voting:



(10). Name of the proxy holder:



n/a



(11). Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:



n/a



(12). Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:



n/



(13). Additional information:





(14). Contact name:



Barbara Powley

For BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



(15). Contact telephone number:



020 7743 5610





16 May 2017