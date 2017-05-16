sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 16.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.05.2017 | 16:55
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

BlackRock Latin American Income Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

TR-1(i): NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

(1). Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii):

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

(2). Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: (X)

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached: ( )

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments: ( )

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: ( )

Other (please specify):

(3). Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii):

Lazard Asset Management LLC

(4). Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv):

Bank of New York - Global Custody

Bank of New York - Dir Personal

J.P. Morgan Chase - Swift

Northern Trust Co

State Street Bank- Master Tr - ETC

State Street Bank -Custody Master Trust

(5). Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different) (v):

15 May 2017

(6). Date on which issuer notified:

16 May 2017

(7). Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

Increase from 12% to 13%

(8). Notified details:


A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii) (ix)

Class/type of shares (if possible using the ISIN code): ORDINARY SHARES / GB0005058408

Situation previous to the triggering transaction(vi):
Number of Shares:
Number of Voting rights(viii): 5,112,175

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction(vii):
Number of shares:
Direct:
Number of voting rights (ix):
Direct (x): n/a
Indirect (xi): 5,120,634

% of voting rights(x):
Direct: n/a
Indirect: 13.007%

B. Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction (xii):

Type of financial instrument:

Expiration date (xiii):

Exercise/Conversion Period/Date (xiv):

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted:

% of voting rights:

C. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Instruments (xv), (xvi)

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:

Type of financial instrument:

Exercise Price:

Expiration date (xvii):

Exercise/Conversion Period/Date (xviii):

Number of voting rights instrument refers to:

% of voting rights (xix) (xx):


Nominal:
Delta:

Total (A + B + C):

Number of voting rights: 5,120,634

% of voting rights: 13.007%


(9). Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xv):

Lazard Asset Management LLC controls all the voting rights held of this issuer.

Proxy Voting:

(10). Name of the proxy holder:

n/a

(11). Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:

n/a

(12). Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

n/

(13). Additional information:


(14). Contact name:

Barbara Powley
For BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

(15). Contact telephone number:

020 7743 5610


16 May 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire