Bodog to Sponsor the H2 Poker Club, Sao Paulo

LONDON, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bodog, one of the biggest names in online betting and gaming have recently launched in Brazil. Bodog, famous in the online poker world for their unique product offering, have made a first poker signing of their campaign and are to sponsor Brazil's largest poker club, The H2.

Bodog Poker have launched a media campaign but also wanted an actual presence on the ground and the H2 was an easy choice as PR Director Ed Pownall explains:

"We don't want Bodog to be remote from its Brazilian customers and so we wanted to have a place where players can come a get the real Bodog experience and the H2 is the perfect fit. We are currently building the Bodog Lounge and over the Summer we'll start hosting some fun tournaments with all the bells and whistles that we are famous for; models, celebrities, drinks and, of course, a party."

Luana Bran, marketing coordinator for H2 Club, also celebrated the partnership: "We are excited to have a global brand like Bodog sponsoring the club. We are proud to welcome poker players from all over Brazil and we are very confident that this partnership will help both parties grow in the region and cement our reputation as the best in our areas."