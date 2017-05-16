Aben Resources Ltd: Aben Resources Provides Update to 2017 Exploration Plans for Forrest Kerr Gold Project in B.C.'s Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ABN) (OTCBB:ABNAF) (Frankfurt:E2L2) ("Aben" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an updated timeline and summary of the Company's exploration plans for its 100% held 23,000 hectare Forrest Kerr Gold Project, located in BC's Golden Triangle, for the 2017 field season.

B.C.'s Golden Triangle map:

http://www.abenresources.com/i/maps/ABN_Golden_Triangle_map.jpg (http://www.abenresources.com/i/maps/ABN_Golden_Triangle_map.jpg)

The Aben exploration team will arrive to site in the third week of June to begin field work that will include drill target generation, ground truth exploration and surface sampling. Aben has applied for a Multi-Year Area Based permit from the B.C. Ministry of Energy and Mines, wherein three main zones have been defined as a focus for exploration activities and subsequent drill testing in 2017.

Historic drilling on the Forrest Kerr Project has encountered several high grade precious metal and base metal intercepts including:

North: Carcass Creek hole RG91-21 returned 9.87 g/t Gold over 29 meters including 91.69 g/t Gold over 1.95 meters;

Forrest Kerr Carcass Zone showing historical drill holes and sampling:

http://www.abenresources.com/i/maps/ABN_Forrest_Kerr_Carcass_Creek.jpg (http://www.abenresources.com/i/maps/ABN_Forrest_Kerr_Carcass_Creek.jpg)

Central: Boundary Zone hole RG91-16 returned 33.4 g/t Gold over 11 meters including 326 g/t Gold over 0.45 meters;

Forrest Kerr Boundary Zone showing historical drill holes and sampling:

http://www.abenresources.com/i/maps/ABN_Forrest_Kerr_Boundary_Zone.jpg (http://www.abenresources.com/i/maps/ABN_Forrest_Kerr_Boundary_Zone.jpg)

South: Forrest Creek hole A90-7 returned 2.28 g/t Gold, 0.3% Copper and 6.3 g/t Silver over 28 meters, while hole A90-13 encountered 2.5 g/t Gold, 0.3% Copper and 6.1 g/t Silver over 35 meters. These two holes were collared 50 meters apart and were interpreted to test the same shear zone.

Aben has not been able to independently verify the methodology and results from historical work programs within the property boundaries. However, management believes that the historical work programs have been conducted in a professional manner and the quality of data and information produced from them are relevant.

The areas of interest contain several precious and base metal occurrences within Hazelton Group rocks, which host several mineral deposits throughout the region. Widespread quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration zones indicate that a robust hydrothermal system was active and is likely related to early Jurassic intrusive bodies found in close proximity to the altered zones. The property has excellent potential to host both volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization similar to the historic Eskay Creek mine and transitional epithermal vein mineralization analogous to Pretivm Resources Brucejack gold mine. Exploration in 2017 will be guided with both of these depositional models in mind as Aben seeks to extend historically defined mineralization and probe for a new discovery.

The Forrest Kerr Gold Property has significant potential to host precious metal mineralization in the heart of the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Property is host to numerous mineralized occurrences that have been defined through systematic fieldwork conducted from the late 1980's to the mid 2000's. Only limited fieldwork has been completed on the Property in the last decade, during which the area has seen major infrastructure improvements including road access and hydro-electric facilities. In addition, rapid melting rates of glaciers on the property have provided new exposures in areas that were inaccessible during previous exploration campaigns.

The Golden Triangle is host to significant mineral deposits including Galore Creek, Copper Canyon, Schaft Creek, Brucejack, Snowfield, KSM, Snip, Granduc, and Red-Chris amongst others.

Aben's Forrest Kerr land package is located along the Forrest Kerr Fault, immediately north of the Iskut River and extends 6 kilometers north of More Creek. The project is road accessible to its northern portion via the Galore Creek road and to its southern end via the Coast Mountain Hydro road. The Forrest Kerr Hydroelectric Facility, which supplies 195 MW of energy to the BC power grid via the 287 kV Northwest transmission line, is located in the southern portion of the property. The claims span 40 kilometers in a north-south direction over Hazelton and Stuhini Group rocks, a complex assemblage of volcanic and sedimentary sequences which host numerous significant gold deposits in B.C.'s Golden Triangle area.

Forrest Kerr project, B.C., Golden Triangle claims map:

http://www.abenresources.com/i/maps/ABN_Forrest_Kerr_Project_map_small.jpg (http://www.abenresources.com/i/maps/ABN_Forrest_Kerr_Project_map_small.jpg)

Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration of Aben Resources, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing projects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, the Yukon and Saskatchewan.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com (http://www.abenresources.com/).

Aben Resources has approx. 31.5 million shares issued and outstanding.

