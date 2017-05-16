

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines will start testing facial recognition technology at the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport in order to speed up bag drops.



The company will install kiosks that will be equipped with facial recognition technology to match customers with their passport photos through identification verification.



'We expect this investment and new process to save customers time,' said Gareth Joyce, Delta's Senior Vice President - Airport Customer Service and Cargo. 'And, since customers can operate the biometric-based bag drop machine independently, we see a future where Delta agents will be freed up to seek out travelers and deliver more proactive and thoughtful customer service.'



Delta will test four of the machines at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this summer. The airline has spent about $600,000 on the four kiosks.



Delta claims that the self-service bag drops have the potential to process twice as many customers per hour.



