Car Rental Business Still Growing, Hiring

Thousands of Entry-Level Job Openings at Enterprise Rent-A-Car in 2017

ST. LOUIS, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 10th time,CollegeGrad.comhas ranked Enterprise Rent-A-Car theNo. 1 Entry-Level Employerfor 2017. More than 7,000Enterprise Rent-A-Carlocations throughout the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Ireland and the U.K. plan to hire nearly 10,000 college graduates into theManagement Training Program and more than 2,000 interns into theManagement Internship Program this year. This represents a 5 percent increase in entry-level hiring over last year.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512430/CollegeGrad.jpg

According to CollegeGrad.com, entry-level employers project an overall increase in entry-level hiring of 8.5 percent in 2017 - the highest planned hiring since the survey began more than 15 years ago. The Top Entry-Level Employers list represents more than 135,000 job opportunities for the class of 2017, and is available online atCollegeGrad.com/topemployers.

Global Growth

Enterprise Holdings Inc., the world's largest car rental company, operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand, as well as the National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands, through an integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises. These regional subsidiaries employ more than 97,000 worldwide today.

In fiscal year 2016 alone, Enterprise Holdings grew total revenues by 8.1 percent to more than $20.9 billion, increased overall fleet size to almost 1.9 million vehicles and expanded its network to include more than 9,600 fully staffed locations worldwide.

Thanks to the size, flexibility and accessibility of its global network, Enterprise is well positioned to meet the transportation needs of the future, including the rise of autonomous vehicles. In fact, earlier this year TheInformation.com news site reported, "Enterprise is one of the few companies that can manage large fleets of cars at scale. That's a skill likely to be in demand as more companies launch ride-sharing services using self-driving cars." Enterprise, National and Alamo customers already log more than 25 billion miles throughout the world every year.

To support the company's growth, each year Enterprise branch offices hire thousands of college-educated, career-oriented men and women into the renowned Enterprise Management Training and Management Internship programs - both of which teach employees how to run a business, empower teams and provide excellent face-to-face customer service. Other hallmarks of the programs include extensive training in a wide range of business skills, including profit and loss management, business-to-business marketing and sales, and operational logistics.

Promote-from-within philosophy

The Enterprise Rent-A-Car Management Training Program gives college graduates the opportunity to build a business without the financial investment undertaken by many new business owners. Management Trainees receive a hands-on experience, learning what it takes to run a successful business from the ground up and honing their entrepreneurial skills.

"At Enterprise, we are committed to investing in our future leaders, and the Management Training Program is a major part of that investment," said Marie Artim, vice president of global talent acquisition at Enterprise Holdings. "Our hands-on approach provides Management Trainees with the business know-how they might receive in an MBA program, without the debt. In fact, some of our employees have referred to it as an MBA without the IOU."

Enterprise's culture encourages success among Management Trainees, allowing them to move up in the company quickly based on their performance and work ethic. In 2016, more than 16,000 Enterprise, National and Alamo employees were promoted or took on new challenges in various positions throughout the world, contributing to new opportunities for existing Management Trainees and the need to add even more talented employees. And with a breadth of job opportunities and business functions to support the company's operations, Enterprise Holdings offers employees the opportunity to switch careers without switching companies.

Many of the company's top executives got their start in the Management Training Program. Enterprise Holdings' President and Chief Executive Officer Pam Nicholson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Christine Taylor, and Senior Vice President and Executive Director of the Enterprise Holdings Foundation Carolyn Kindle Betz all began their careers as entry-level employees in the Management Training program.

Global recognition

The Management Training program has won global recognition, earning Enterprise the prestigious Graduate Employer of the Year Award at the2016 TARGETjobs National Graduate Recruitment Awardsin London. With this award, Enterprise was recognized for being at the forefront of graduate hiring, as well as for its innovative on-campus recruiting program and focus on creating a long-term career structure for graduate hires.

Enterprise Holdings and its subsidiaries use a variety of high-touch, in-person and digital recruiting methods when communicating with prospective employees. As a result of these efforts, Enterprise has been recognized for excellence in recruiting both inNorth Americaas well as inEurope, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA)by Talent Board, a nonprofit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a positive candidate experience.

The Enterprise Holdings social recruiting team was honored with a Technology Excellence Award from the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) last year. Additionally, Enterprise has been recognized by Glassdoor as one of the top 10 companies excelling in social recruiting.

For more information about career opportunities at Enterprise in North America, visit www.go.enterpriseholdings.com. For more information about career opportunities at Enterprise in Europe, visit https://www.enterprisealive.com/.

About Enterprise Rent-A-Car

The Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand is owned by Enterprise Holdings. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America's Largest Private Companies. Furthermore, if it were publicly traded, Enterprise Holdings would rank on Fortune's list of the 500 largest American public companies. In addition, Enterprise Holdings not only accounts for the largest airport market share in the U.S., but its domestic rental fleet also is one of the newest in the industry. Other transportation services marketed under the Enterprise brand name include Enterprise CarShare, Enterprise Rideshare, Enterprise Car Sales, Enterprise Truck Rental, Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise, Zimride by Enterprise and Enterprise Flex-E-Rent.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/450052/Enterprise_Rent_A_Car_Logo.jpg