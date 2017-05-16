OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Stingray is proud to be Canadian and share its love of homegrown music. Stingray today confirmed that, amongst all streaming music services, it is the only one dedicated to promoting Canadian talent.

Through its Stingray Music service, Stingray celebrates music scenes from Coast to Coast with an unsurpassed selection of over 200 Canadian music channels featuring artists in all genres and from all eras, more than Apple Music (37 playlists), Deezer (24 playlists) Google Play Music (9 playlists), Spotify (8 playlists), and Slacker (0 playlists) combined.

With a reach of 90% of the Canadian market (10 million households), Stingray's efforts result in incomparable visibility for Canadian artists. Close to 15,000 Canadian artists and bands are broadcast on Stingray Music channels on TV, mobile, and the web.

In addition, Stingray's expert music programmers actively promote local talent in recommendations and search results at home and abroad, making Stingray the number one exporter of Canadian music.

"Stingray may be present in over 156 countries, but our greatest pride is providing the only truly Canadian music streaming service, and playing an active role in promoting artists from coast to coast," said Mathieu Peloquin, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications of Stingray. "With over 200 channels dedicated to Canadian music and support programs for the industry and up-and-coming artists, Stingray's heart beats to the rhythm of our country's amazing music talent."

Stingray Coast to Coast: For Canadians. By Canadians

Stingray is calling out to music lovers from Coast to Coast to help curate the greatest province-specific Canadian music channels ever heard!

From May 17 to June 16, 2017, Canadians are invited to join Stingray Music on Facebook and nominate tracks by their province's best singers, bands, and musicians. Participants will be entered to win one of 10 $150 travel credits offered by VIA Rail.

Starting June 21, 2017, and leading up to Canada Day, Stingray will share one channel a day on Facebook and on the Stingray Coast2Coast web page. The channels will be available for streaming through the Stingray Music mobile app and web player.

For more information, visit the Stingray Coast2Coast web page.

Stingray Coast to Coast Highlights:

Stingray Music, truly Canadian

Stingray Music is a free multiplatform music service available to Canadians on TV, mobile, and the web.

-- A selection of 200 channels devoted to Canadian music with the most in- depth selection of music from the regions, cultures, and eras that define our home and native land. -- Canadian channels are actively promoted by Stingray's team of music experts in recommendations and search results. -- Thanks to its strong ties with the music industry, Stingray Music has access to all the newest releases in all genres from the most popular to most niche. -- Listeners can also enjoy channels curated by some of the country's most popular music festivals including the Montreal Jazz Festival, Folk Music Ontario, Break Out West, the Halifax Jazz Fest, etc.

Support to artists and the Canadian music industry

-- Stingray is committed to supporting the Canadian music industry and up- and-coming talent. Through a number of initiatives and the Stingray Rising Stars program, Stingray has invested over $7.5 M in grants and partnerships since 2008.

Stingray PausePlay

-- The Stingray PausePlay series presents exclusive interviews and intimate performances with today's hottest chart-toppers and emerging artists. Since the series' launch, 93 Canadian artists have been featured and promoted on Stingray's social media platforms.

For more information about Stingray's commitment to Canadian music: http://music.stingray.com/canadian-music-coast2coast

