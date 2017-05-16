sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, May 16

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii		Royal Dutch Shell plc
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:		BlackRock, Inc.
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v		12 May 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:16 May 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: 		Voting rights attached to shares holding for BlackRock, Inc. has gone below 5%

8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights
DirectDirect IndirectDirectIndirect

GB00B03MLX29		252,444,113252,444,113N/AN/A263,559,693N/A3.20%

GB00B03MM408		179,541,468179,541,468N/AN/A122,779,266N/A1.49%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date		Exercise/
Conversion Period		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
Securities Lending
(GB00B03MM408)		104,339,9261.26%
Securities Lending
(GB00B03MLX29)		3,314,9040.04%
American Depository Receipt (GB00B03MM408)13,9160.00%
American Depository Receipt
(GB00B03MLX29)		27,204,1740.33%
Physically Settled Call Option18/01/20197,798,6700.09%
Physically Settled Put Option18/01/20197,798,6700.09%
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration dateExercise/
Conversion period 		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights
CFD
(GB00B03MM408)		2,457,217NominalDelta
0.02%0.02%
CFD
(GB00B03MLX29)		195,8890.00%0.00%
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
539,462,3256.56%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:



See Annex
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:

13. Additional information:
LEI Number: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Major Shareholding Notifications
14. Contact name:Mark Edwards
Royal Dutch Shell plc
15. Contact telephone number:+44 20 7934 2817


Name% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc.
FutureAdvisor, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
BlackRock Cayco Limited
BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc.
Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock International Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Fund Advisors
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.

