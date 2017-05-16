JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Result of CULS Meeting, Separate General Meetings & EGM

16 May 2017

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company")

(a closed-end collective investment scheme incorporated as a non-cellular company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

Results of Meeting of CULS Holders, Separate General Meetings

and Extraordinary General Meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the resolutions proposed at the Meeting of CULS Holders, the Separate General Meetings and the Extraordinary General Meeting were duly passed without amendment by the required majorities.

Further details of the resolutions are set out in the Circular and, in the case of the resolution proposed at the Meeting of CULS Holders, the CULS Circular.

Accordingly, the Company's existing dividend policy has been discontinued and the new strategy is adopted. Under the new strategy, purchases by the Company of its Ordinary Shares will be undertaken when opportunities in the market permit, and as the Company's cash resources allow. Naturally the Board will have regard at the relevant time to the best interests of the Company in determining the application of cash resources and where other applications are required or seem appropriate, such as in other investments or the repayment of debt, the cash will be applied accordingly. The new strategy will be kept under review by the Board, particularly with regard to the level of the discount to net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares. When the discount no longer justifies the continuation of the strategy the Board will consider returning to the payment of dividends. The Company does not intend to declare or pay a second interim dividend to Ordinary Shareholders for the financial year ending 28 February 2017.

Meeting of CULS Holders

For information, the following proxy votes (which should be read alongside the Notice of Meeting of CULS Holders) were received prior to the Meeting of CULS Holders:

Votes for Percentage of votes cast for Votes against Percentage of votes cast against Votes withheld Resolution 3,231,113 100% 0 0% 0

Note: A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for or against the resolution.

Separate General Meeting of Ordinary Shareholders

For information, the following proxy votes (which should be read alongside the Notice of Separate General Meeting of Ordinary Shareholders) were received prior to the Separate General Meeting of Ordinary Shareholders:

Votes for Percentage of votes cast for Votes against Percentage of votes cast against Votes withheld Resolution 67,197,185 99.99% 708 0.001% 0

Note: A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for or against the resolution.

Separate General Meeting of ZDP Shareholders

For information, the following proxy votes (which should be read alongside the Notice of Separate General Meeting of ZDP Shareholders) were received prior to the Separate General Meeting of ZDP Shareholders:

Votes for Percentage of votes cast for Votes against Percentage of votes cast against Votes withheld Resolution 6,904,874 100% 0 0% 0

Note: A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for or against the resolution.

Extraordinary General Meeting

For information, the following proxy votes (which should be read alongside the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting) were received prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting:

Votes for Percentage of votes cast for Votes against Percentage of votes cast against Votes withheld Resolution 1 77,310,100 99.97% 23,908 0.03% 0 Resolution 2 70,916,251 99.97% 23,908 0.03% 0 Resolution 3 70,916,251 99.97% 23,908 0.03% 0 Resolution 4 31,813,601 99.92% 23,908 0.08% 39,102,650

Note: A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for or against the resolutions.

Copies of the resolutions are available on the National Storage Mechanism at:www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

Unless defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meaning attributed to them in the Circular or the CULS Circular published by the Company on 20 April 2017, as applicable.

For further information:

William Simmonds

J.P. Morgan Cazenove +44 (0)20 7742 4000 Ed Berry / Kit Dunford

FTI Consulting

David Macfarlane

JZ Capital Partners Limited +44 (0) 20 3727 1046 / 1143 David Zalaznick

Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. +1 (212) 485 9410 Rebecca Booth / Teresa Le Couteur-Tembo

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited +44 (0)1481 745189

About JZCP

JZCP is a London listed fund which invests in US and European micro-cap companies and US real estate. Its objective is to achieve an overall return comprised of a current yield and capital appreciation. JZCP receives investment advice from Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. ("JZAI") which is led by David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan. They have worked together for 30 years and are supported by teams of investment professionals in New York, Chicago, London and Madrid. JZAI's experts work with the existing management of micro-cap companies to help build better businesses, create value and deliver strong returns for investors. JZCP also invests in mezzanine loans, first and second lien investments and other publicly traded securities. For more information please visit www.jzcp.com.