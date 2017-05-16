Partnership: New Gmund Papers for Customers of Onlineprinters

NEUSTADT an der Aisch and GMUND AM TEGERNSEE, Germany, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Business cards and stationery printed on finest "Onlineprinters Art Classics" papers

Onlineprinters has added four new premium papers made by Gmund Papier to its product range. These papers are exclusively available for customers of Onlineprinters. "We provide our 600,000 customers with printed products in long and short runs at affordable prices. Such a large clientele certainly has growing demand for special printings. We want to accommodate this demand by expanding our product assortment with exclusive products," says Julia Voigt, Marketing Director of Onlineprinters. The four new paper types have been available in the online shop since April 2017.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512479/Onlineprinters.jpg )



Four papers with illustrious names

Combined under the umbrella term of "Onlineprinters Art Classics", all papers were named after style-defining art periods: "Renaissance", "Baroque", "Rococo" and "Modern Art". The illustrious names were inspired by the papers' special qualities. "Gmund has manufactured papers already since 1829. Today, the paper manufacturer's product range comprises more than 100,000 paper creations. The papers of the "Onlineprinters Art Classics" collection are unique and have been designed exclusively for Onlineprinters with regard to their combination of colour, paper weight and surface texture," says Gabriele Bellendorf, Marketing Director of Gmund Papier, the trend-setter for finest papers "Made in Bavaria". The premium papers are available for business cards (4/0 and 4/4) in the formats 8.5x5.5cm and 9.5x5.0cm and for stationery in the formats A4, A5 and DL.

Trend to luxury papers

"Gmund Papier and Onlineprinters are connected by tradition, innovation and a fascination for high-quality paper and professional printing. So the partnership was a natural fit. We are very pleased to make our papers available to even more customers thanks to the 'Onlineprinters Art Classics' collection," Gabriele Bellendorf comments on the new partnership. Onlineprinters expands its range of premium products with the addition of the Gmund papers. Since February 2017, the online print shop has also offered letterpress business cards. These business cards stand out by their relief-like imprint created by printing on traditional letterpress machines.

About Gmund Papier

Gmund Papier has been synonymous with paper culture and the ecologically sustainable production of communication media made of natural paper since 1829. At its development and production site in Gmund am Tegernsee, the company designs customized solutions for sustainable brand images. Around 75 percent of the papers are exported. Gmund Papier is a family-owned enterprise managed by Florian Kohler in the fourth generation.

About Onlineprinters

Onlineprinters GmbH is one of Europe's leading online print providers. True to the motto "Print simply online", the company distributes printed products to 600,000 customers in 30 European countries through its 16 web shops. Internationally, the company is known under the brand name "Onlineprinters"; in Germany, it operates under "diedruckerei.de". The product assortment comprises 1,400 printed products from business cards, stationery and flyers to catalogues, brochures and large format advertising systems. The formula to successfully producing customized printings in terms of Industry 4.0 is based on three pillars: online sales, fully integrated production from ordering to shipping and combined run printing. The latter uses so-called combined blocks to collectively produce print jobs to minimize costs and reduce the environmental impact. Options such as same day printing (produced on the same working day), overnight delivery, climate neutral production and custom size specification are available for selected products. Onlineprinters GmbH employs 650 people. The company was recognised for its German online shop by DIE WELT, COMPUTER BILD, FOCUS and Handelsblatt.

The video "A look behind the scenes of Onlineprinters":

https://youtu.be/1uIQE_QFYIs?list=PLEriQeICU0iuXDVlzuMg8mXs75QhR8tGa

Press contacts:

Onlineprinters GmbH

Patrick Piecha

Head of Press & Public Relations

Tel.:+49-9161-6209807 +49-174-3077250

press@onlineprinters.com

http://www.onlineprinters.com

Büttenpapierfabrik Gmund GmbH & Co. KG

Sabine Huber

Public Relations

Phone:+49-8022-7500-73

shuber@gmund.com

http://www.gmund.com