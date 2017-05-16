DSI today announced that NetSuite, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials / ERP and omnichannel commerce software suites, has named DSI its SuiteCloud New Partner of the Year. NetSuite recognized DSI for its mobile-first supply chain apps that help companies embracing cloud solutions increase visibility across the extended supply chain.

DSI received the honor during the NetSuite Partner Awards at SuiteWorld 2017, the #1 cloud ERP conference. The award reflects DSI's rapid growth in the NetSuite space as a result of the partnership. Companies from retailers to industrial manufacturers have selected DSI and NetSuite to optimize their cloud strategy with a mobile-first approach that streamlines data capture and execution.

Since partnering with NetSuite last year, DSI has continually added mobile-first supply chain apps to NetSuite's SuiteApp.com online marketplace. The Built for NetSuite apps include Field Service, Route Sales, Inventory Management and a Digital Supply Chain Platform™ to equip businesses to excel in all things inventory in the digital economy.

"We're excited to receive this award that showcases our team's commitment to helping our customers fully leverage cloud technologies," said Mark Goode, Chief Revenue Officer, DSI. "I want to thank NetSuite, our customers and partners for working with us to create solutions that generate powerful results in the supply chain."

NetSuite elaborated on the award in a blog post: "DSI is a supply chain platform company that enables mobile-first and cloud supply chain solutions for the digital economy. Their solutions include standalone and integrated Warehouse Management, Inventory Management, Delivery Route Sales, Field Service, Fixed Asset Management and over 200 other mobile apps that add supply chain capabilities beyond what NetSuite offers. DSI has over 2,000 customers, fantastic growth with NetSuite customers and 98% customer retention."

About DSI

DSI is the Digital Supply Chain Platform™ company that creates mobile-first and cloud supply chain solutions for the digital economy. Visit www.dsiglobal.com to learn more.

About Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit

Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit pioneered the Cloud Computing revolution in 1998, establishing the world's first company dedicated to delivering business applications over the internet. Today, Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit provides a suite of cloud-based financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), HR and omnichannel commerce software that runs the business of companies in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.netsuite.com.

