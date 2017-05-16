After a year of successfully leading the integration of VBAT and dBOD, Eugene Bay steps down as the Chairman of the VBAT Group.

In 1984, Eugene founded VBAT together with three partners. In over 30 years Eugene has built VBAT into a successful, internationally respected and award winning brand design agency.

Last year VBAT and dBOD joined forces. Eugene has successfully led the team that has given shape and form to the integration of the agencies under VBAT Group. He feels that the current leadership team is ready to take on the next phase in life of the Group.

In his new role as Founder and advisor, Eugene will continue to add value to VBAT Group with focus on business development activities, advice to the leadership team and strategic advice for some key clients. These key clients will remain HEINEKEN and Diageo (spirits).

The VBAT Group is around 85 strong.

The team is composed of 14 nationalities.

The VBAT Group is a WPP company.

