Money Canada Limited: India's Gujarat Leads the 24,000 Crore Ceramics Industry, Now in Canada to Woo Industry Leaders at the Vibrant Ceramics Expo and Summit 2017

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2017 / A delegation, representing the booming ceramic industry of Gujarat, and organizers of Asia's largest exhibition to meet with the Ceramic tiles, sanitary ware, and bath-fittings industry in Canada Toronto by participating at Stonex Canada, and also meeting with TTMAC and VAUGHAN Chambers to get participation and involvement from Canadians at the Vibrant Ceramics Expo and Summit 2017, which is being held from 14th November 2017 to 19th November 2017 at Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad Gujarat, India. The event is spread across 50,000 square meter area with more than 250 exhibitors, 400+ brands and thousands of sizes and designs under one roof. This will be a great deal for the buyers, is cheaper than China, and has more stylish options than Italy (An initiative of Prime Minister of India - Mr. Narendra Modi). This event is being organized in association with the Morbi Ceramics Associations.

Gujarat happens to be world's 2nd largest tile manufacturing zone. The Indian ceramic Tile Industry is estimated to be of INR 24,000 crores, of which 40% has been organized and 60% has been unorganized. The major chunk of the country's entire ceramic production takes place in the Indian federal state of Gujarat, situated in country's northwestern part. It is leading the tile production industry and is proceeding with giant strides. The cumulative investment for ceramic industry in Gujarat, alone, is 8000 crores.

CEO of Vibrant Ceramics Expo and Summit 2017, Mr. Sandip Patel, said, "Technology transfer, investment and joint ventures, B2B as well as B2G networking opportunities will be key highlights at the conference, while the exhibition would showcase latest technology, ceramic tiles, sanitary-ware and bath-fittings. Vibrant Ceramics is one-of-a-kind initiative that aims towards unifying and synergizing the key players in the ceramics industry. We shall bring forward all sorts and types of business resources on a common destination to enable flawless interaction, channeling and networking. We hope to get great participation from Canada, with positive associations already in our stride from Canada, we want to further strengthen our ties with Canada in this aspect too."

"As the customers, manufacturers, researchers, buyers, technologists and innovators come together on the common platform to discuss, share, debate and celebrate the best of the ceramics industry; Vibrant Ceramics 2017 shall be an international event that will successfully register its name in the key commercial milestones of the year."

Vibrant Ceramics was initiated and held by pursuing the idea of our honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to see India proliferate in the corporate and commercial realms across the world by providing the optimal combination of skilled human resources and state-of-the-art technology. Vibrant Ceramics 2017, the second edition, shall be an ideal portal to meet, interact, and discuss business possibilities for industrialists, dealers, customers, experts, and all those who matter in the ceramics industry. Vibrant Ceramic offers foreign delegate added advantage of 3 night accommodation, all meals, local transportation and most exciting factory/plant visit by helicopter.

The roadshows for Vibrant Ceramic 2017 will be conducted in nearly 65 countries across the globe, which the organizers would be visiting personally along with the 100 smart cities of India.

