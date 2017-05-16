sprite-preloader
WKN: 3278 ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
16.05.2017 | 17:45
PR Newswire

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, May 16

For filings with the FCA include the annex
For filings with issuer exclude the annex
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii		Fidelity Special Values Plc
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii		FIL Limited
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv		See Section 9
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v		12 May 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:16 May 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii		29%

8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x
IndirectDirect xiIndirect xiiDirectIndirect
GB00BWXC7Y93 76,824,668 76,824,668 76,547,458 76,547,45828.94%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date xiii		Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration date xviiExercise/
Conversion period xviii		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights xix, xx
NominalDelta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
76,547,45828.94%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
Management Company%
FIL Luxembourg SA28.20
Fidelity Investments International0.74
Total 28.94
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

13. Additional information:		FIL may exercise any voting rights attaching to Fidelity ISA or Fidelity Share plan clients beneficial shareholding unless the client has elected to exercise such rights themselves.
14. Contact name:Sally-Ann Hatton
15. Contact telephone number:
fil-regreporting@fil.com, 01737 837216
B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable
Full nameBonita Guntrip, For and on behalf of
FIL Investments International
Contact addressKingswood Place, Millfield Lane, Lower Kingswood, Tadworth, Surrey KT20 6RB
Phone number & email01737 837320
Other useful information
(e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)
C: Additional information

