Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares carried out on 11 May 2017
|Trading day
|Type of transaction
|Number of shares
|
Weighted
|
Total amount
|11/05/2017
|Transfer (disposal)
|107,547
|128.08
|13,774,619.8
|11/05/2017
|Transfer (employer contribution)
|107,547
|NA
|NA
Transfers carried out under the employee share ownership plan implemented by Sopra Steria Group announced on 14 March 2017 (announcement available on the website: www.soprasteria.com)
This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
