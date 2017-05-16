Regulatory News:

Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares carried out on 11 May 2017

Trading day Type of transaction Number of shares Weighted

average

price (EUR) Total amount

(EUR) 11/05/2017 Transfer (disposal) 107,547 128.08 13,774,619.8 11/05/2017 Transfer (employer contribution) 107,547 NA NA

Transfers carried out under the employee share ownership plan implemented by Sopra Steria Group announced on 14 March 2017 (announcement available on the website: www.soprasteria.com)

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

