Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP):

Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares carried out on 4 May 2017

Trading day Type of transaction Number of shares Weighted

average

price (EUR) Total amount

(EUR) 4/05/2017 Transfer 5,344 N/A N/A

Transfer received out under the "We Share 2017" employee share ownership plan implemented by Sopra Steria Group, the aim of which is to award free Sopra Steria shares announced on 14 March 2017 (announcement available on the website: www.soprasteria.com).

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

