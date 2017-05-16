NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Lotame, the leading independent data management platform (DMP) as well as the most trusted and comprehensive data exchange, today announced a partnership with technology-driven advertising research and market research company, Survata, to create Segment Validation. This introduces a first-to-market solution that empowers brands, agencies and data sellers with a universal "ratings currency" across the digital advertising ecosystem. It also offers clients a seamless way to conduct custom research and activate against exact audiences.

"Appending behavioral and attitudinal data, in real-time, to self-reported data for instant insights into consumers' engagements with a brand is the future of market research," said Jennifer Hirt-Marchand, Partner of Research at midwest advertising agency Marcus Thomas. "Technological advancements are causing changes in consumer behavior, which is radically changing the way we collect and mine for audience insights. You used to have to choose between quality, speed and cost. With this partnership, we can conduct research faster with a common metric that brands understand to help them be more agile, more efficient -- smarter. "

Survata can interview consumers who are in an advertiser's segments, which lets marketers validate that third-party segments reflect what they intended to purchase. Survata's publisher network has the requisite scale and Lotame has more than eight billion data points in these segments to enable this validation, creating a universal metric for the industry.

This server-to-server integration also allows for the seamless and objective tracking and measurement of survey responses, which can then be combined with other first-, second- and third-party data segments via the Lotame DMP. Marketers, agencies and publishers will be able to conduct segment validation and audience profiling as well as custom segment creation. Behavioral data can also be made available on survey respondents.

While most ad effectiveness campaigns must be set up prior to the launch, this partnership will enable users to measure for ad effectiveness at any time during a campaign, offering additional flexibility and insights into campaign performance.

"Our exclusive partnership on Segment Validation with Lotame is exciting for many reasons," said Chris Kelly, Survata CEO. "This integration creates an industry standard for validating segments, so advertisers truly reach the audience they want to reach. Beyond that, brands, agencies and media companies can now easily access Survata's other applications, such as ad effectiveness, via Lotame. We're thrilled to enable marketers to save time and expand their capabilities with Lotame's help."

Using research to demonstrate they have the target audiences an advertiser wants, publishers will be able to respond confidently to requests for proposals (RFPs) and charge premium for their highly qualified inventory. Agencies will be able to target brands' key audiences even more effectively by offering seamless, planning, execution, and measurement, removing the need for offline to online translation normally required when targeting consumers based on attitudes.

"Lotame is dedicated to empowering our clients to effectively complete as much of their advertising execution as possible within our single platform," said Laura Lewellyn, Senior Director of Market Innovation at Lotame. "By partnering with Survata to launch a new ratings currency, we're leading the charge for substantiated research segments. Clients can easily add more first-party research data to their data library and put it to action for their marketing plans, in essence extending DMP functionality to become a research and planning tool."

About Lotame

Lotame enables companies to use data to build stronger connections with their consumers. Lotame is proud to be the leading independent data management platform (DMP) and offer the most widely used, trusted and comprehensive data exchange in the industry. Committed to innovation, agility and -- above all, customer success -- the Lotame team aims to continuously find new and meaningful ways to help its clients harness the power of data to fuel more relevant and personalized experiences across screens and devices, online and off. Lotame is headquartered in New York City, with resources around the world, including Maryland, San Francisco, London, Singapore, Mumbai and Sydney.

About Survata

Survata sells Brand Intelligence to the world's leading brands and agencies. Clients use Survata's platform to talk to consumers after every touchpoint, from ad impressions & site visits to purchases & offline behavior. Survata integrates with leading audience platforms like Lotame to enable powerful ad research, customer research, and market research. The company is headquartered in San Francisco.

