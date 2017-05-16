MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX: TH) is pleased to announce the election of Dale Weil as a member of its Board.

Ms. Weil brings close to 35 years of business development experience, much of which was acquired while working with McKesson Canada, a diversified healthcare company and the largest pharmaceutical distributor in the country. At McKesson Canada, Ms. Weil has held various leadership positions, most recently as senior advisor to the president. Ms. Weil holds a Bachelor's degree in Marine Biology and a Master's degree in Business Administration, both from McGill University.

"I am sincerely honoured and thrilled to join Theratechnologies' Board of Directors. I have the privilege to join as the Company is about to potentially enter another transformational phase. I look forward to making a meaningful contribution to the Board and to support management in helping the Company reach new heights," said Ms. Weil.

"The election of Dale comes at a time when business development experience will be, more than ever, a valued asset within our board. I am most definitely looking forward to Dale's input and to have access to the tremendous experience she brings to our board," said Dawn Svoronos, Chair of the Board, Theratechnologies Inc.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs to promote healthy ageing and an improved quality of life among HIV patients. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that are considered forward-looking information ("FLI") within the meaning of securities regulation.

The FLI in this press release relates to future events or our future performance. The FLI are based on a number of assumptions and are associated with a number of risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by the FLI. Such FLI reflects our current views with respect to future events and is given as at May 16, 2017. We undertake no obligation and do not intend to update or revise the FLI contained in this press release, except as required by law.

In preparing the FLI we have assumed, among other things, the following: (1) our increased promotional activities and presence within the medical community will increase our patient base in the United States and continue to grow EGRIFTA® sales in fiscal 2017; (2) ibalizumab will be approved in the United States as an HIV treatment; and (3) we will have the necessary infrastructure in place to successfully launch and commercialize ibalizumab in the United States.

The FLI in this press release may not materialize; accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on it. We refer you to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form dated February 7, 2017 available at www.sedar.com and at www.theratech.com for a description of the risks involved in the conduct of our business.

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link:

http://www.marketwire.com/library/20170516-Thera_2417_BB_lrg.jpg

Contacts:

Denis Boucher

EXOCET Public Relations inc.

514-913-1957



