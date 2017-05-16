

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., revealed Tuesday he recommended that President Donald Trump nominate federal appeals court judge Merrick Garland to replace fired FBI Director James Comey.



In an interview with Bloomberg News, McConnell suggested that nominating Garland could help calm the furor over Trump's abrupt dismissal of Comey.



'I have spoken with the president about it. I recommended Merrick Garland,' McConnell said. 'It may surprise people, but he has a deep background in criminal law.'



He added, 'I think it would make it clear that President Trump will continue the tradition at the FBI of having an apolitical professional.'



McConnell's recommendation comes even though he led Republican efforts to block former President Barack Obama's nomination of Garland to the Supreme Court.



Nominating Garland would potentially create a vacancy on the powerful D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals that Trump would be able to fill.



However, Garland was not among the eight candidates that media reports said interviewed with Justice Department officials over the weekend.



'I think the most important thing is for the president to pick somebody who's apolitical, who clearly has a deep law enforcement background,' McConnell said.



