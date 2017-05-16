Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Pet Food Market 2016-2021" report to their offering.

In 2016, the market was valued at USD 23.74 billion. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%, maturing into a USD 2.17 billion market by 2022.

The European market is an important pet food market occupying a market share of about 32%, with major contribution coming from Western Europe. It ranks second in the pet food sales, after the United States, with around 780,000 direct and indirect jobs that are generated by pet ownership, such as veterinarians or breeders or connected supply industries, throughout Europe.

The rising trend of pet humanization, wherein, pets are treated with utmost care and hygiene is proving to be a major driver for the market and is leading to major changes in product packing and resourcing of ethically viable products. The heavy competition from large corporations is forcing many new players to develop private label products, focusing on unique and locally sourced products, thereby, providing economically viable, appealing and alternative brands.

The rise of e-commerce sector, giving customers more flexibility and ease in shopping, is helping both, small and large-scale, manufacturers to expand easily. The relatively stable and consolidated European market poses the threat of a high-entry barrier; many emerging players are using careful product leveraging and innovation to counter this constraint. Also, the growing incidence of pet obesity is leading most consumers to limit the calorie and food content, which is proving to be a dampener for the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Dynamics

3. Market Demand Analysis

4. Market Size of Feed Additives Industry by Type (USD millions)

5. Market Entry

6. Sources

Companies Mentioned

Agrolimen SA

Ainsworth Pet Nutrition

Blue Buffalo

Debifu Pet Products Co. Ltd.

Diamond Pet Foods

heristo AG

InVivo NSA

J.M.Sucker (Big Heart)

Mars, Inc.

Merrick Pet Care

Mogiana Alimentos S.A.

Nestle S.A. (Purina)

Nutriara Alimentos Ltda.

Sunshine Mills, Inc.

The Colgate-Palmolive Company (Hill's Pet Nutrition)

Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH

Unicharm Corporation

WellPet LLC

Yamahisa Pet Care

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2n9ch7/europe_pet_food

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170516006343/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Pet Food