WAWA, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Ordering Wawa's fresh food and beverages is about to get a lot more convenient for Wawa Rewards members! Beginning May 17, 2017, Wawa will officially announce that mobile ordering is available for all Wawa Rewards members at all stores across its six-state operating area through the Wawa mobile app. Customers can order their favorite Wawa built-to-order food and beverages through their mobile device, whenever and wherever they want.

According to a recent survey of Wawa Rewards members, more than 67 percent of respondents said they have ordered or purchased food using their phone within the last month. As more customers use mobile apps for ordering and purchases, Wawa introduced the mobile ordering option to give customers more flexibility when it comes to placing orders for their freshly made Wawa foods and drinks.

"We are thrilled to offer this exciting new enhancement as an added convenience to our Wawa Rewards members at all of our stores," said Jim Morey, Wawa's Executive Vice President. "At Wawa, we exist to go beyond filling customer orders, to fulfill customers' lives every day. This new mobile ordering enhancement takes that commitment to the next level. We recognize that our customers are increasingly busy and constantly on-the-go, and by offering mobile ordering, we will be able to offer a convenience that allows our customers to order wherever they are, at any time they want."

In addition to mobile ordering, Wawa customers can use the Wawa app to:

Pay in-store with a registered gift card.

Sign up for, earn and redeem Wawa Rewards.

Check hours of operation and find directions to the nearest Wawa.

Check fuel prices and get real-time fuel prices at Wawa fuel stores.

View nutrition information and plan a meal.

About Wawa Rewards

The Wawa mobile app which features the Wawa Rewards program is free and can be downloaded using the App Store for Apple devices and through Google Play for Android devices. Register a Wawa gift card to earn Wawa Rewards, place mobile orders and check your balance. Reload your card anytime. Free Xfinity Wi-Fi in all Wawa stores makes using the app and paying in-stores even easier and faster.

Wawa Rewards launched in January of 2015, and all of Wawa's 750 stores accept mobile payments through the Wawa mobile app, enabling customers to make in-store purchases with more convenience than ever before, using a registered Wawa gift card from their smartphones. In 2016, more than ten million rewards were distributed to members.

For more information on Wawa Rewards visit www.wawarewards.com.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and "certified" process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960's, Grahame Wood, George's grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for fresh, built-to-order foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services, and surcharge-free ATMs. In 2015, Wawa was named "America's Most Beloved Convenience Store" by a Market Force study of 7,000 consumers, and in 2016 Wawa was recognized in Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers, a survey-based ranking of employers offering the best associate experiences and strongest opportunities. A chain of more than 750 convenience retail stores (510 offering gasoline), Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3140000



Contact:

Wawa, Inc.

public.relations@wawa.com



