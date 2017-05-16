Regulatory News:

Lysogene (Paris:LYS) (FR0013233475 LYS), a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in gene therapy technology applied to central nervous system diseases, today announced the nomination of Philippe Mendels-Flandre as Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Mendels-Flandre's arrival strengthens Lysogene's Board of Directors in order to accompany its new strategic growth goals. As such, he will supervise all financial activities of the company as well as partnerships and Business Development initiatives. Mr. Mendels-Flandre will be a member of the Executive Committee.

"As we approach the phase II/III clinical study in Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IIIA, there is a will to consolidate and structure our management team," says Karen Aiach, CEO and Founder of Lysogene, "and Philippe's expertise and leadership will be key to accompany our growth strategy."

Previously, Mr. Mendels-Flandre was Shire's pharmaceutical group specialized in rare diseases EAMEA General Manager, which he joined in 2000 when the company was still called Baxter, then Baxalta. For 15 years, Mr. Mendels-Flandre held various important strategic, marketing, manufacturing or financial positions within the Group. Throughout his career, Mr. Mendels-Flandre developed a great multidisciplinary expertise, particularly in cross-group, international projects management. Among others, he contributed to Baxalta's integration within Shire and to the Group's growth in emerging countries.

About Lysogene:

Lysogene is a leading, clinical stage biotechnology company, specializing in the basic research and clinical development of AAV gene therapy for CNS disorders with a high unmet medical need. Since 2009, Lysogene has established a solid platform and network, with lead products in Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IIIA and GM1 Gangliosidosis, to become a global leader in orphan CNS diseases. Lysogene has also obtained ODD by the EMA and FDA and rare pediatric designation by the FDA for both its MPS IIIA and GM1 programs.

Lysogene is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013233475)

For more information, please visit www.lysogene.com.

