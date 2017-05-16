CENX Named "Outstanding Digital Enablement Vendor" by Light Reading's Leading Lights Award Program

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CENX, a global leader in software solutions for the telecom industry, was awarded the "Outstanding Digital Enablement Vendor" award at last night'sLeading Lights Award Dinnerin recognition of its namesake product, which allows service providers end-to-end, real-time visibility into their network in a single pane. Leading Lights is the annual awards program hosted byLight Reading, the market-leading publication for the global communications networking and services industry.

Among several factors considered in the selection process for this award, judges were looking for the next-generation OSS/BSS/analytics/digital commerce systems vendor that best stood out from its competitors via constant innovation. They were also interested in selecting a vendor that helped to set industry trends while providing a return for investors.

"It's an honor to be recognized by an industry giant like Light Reading," states Chris Purdy, CTO. "We've set out to provide true visibility into the network with our software, and this award underscores the value that customers realize as they audit and contextualize their networks' big data via the comprehensive view that the CENX platform provides.This award is a testament to our mission of bringing simplicity to the network, as well as the hard work that the CENX team invested into the development of the CENX product. We're thrilled that it is being recognized on this scale."

The CENX software allows service providers full visibility into the network, including service topology, inventory, fault, and performance from disparate systems. For service operators contending with escalating demands and increasingly complex networks, CENX provides a unique, scalable solution that integrates all of the network's data into a single, comprehensible pane so operators can pinpoint and prevent faults, optimize capacity, and spot new opportunities. CENX makes the network simpler and its management fast and automated, allowing NFV, SDN, self-organizing networks (SON), 5G and other new technologies to be managed and monitored in a single pane.

This award win falls shortly afterCENX's announcementthat Verizon is using the company's software to deliver a unified view of the state of physical and virtual components across multiple systems and data centers.

