Praveen Kumar, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automotive components sector says, "There is high cost involved in the manufacture and installation of disc brakes which has led OEMs to equip vehicles in lower variants with drum brakes despite the several advantages of disc brakes. The installation of drum brakes is easy and simple, and drum brakes can work by hydraulic and mechanical actuators. Drum brakes are positioned safely inside the wheel hub, thus, reducing the chances of external damage so that they need not be replaced often."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global automotive drum brake market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing trend of low and zero copper eco-friction brake pad material to enhance the braking system

Campaigns to increase awareness on braking systems

Growing trend of electric parking brake for compact cars with drum brakes

Growing trend of low or zero copper eco-friction brake pad material to enhance the braking system

OEMs have been trying to enhance the braking systems of their vehicles to ensure the safety of passengers. For instance, OEMs such as Federal-Mogul has developed a brake pad with zero copper or low copper content. Even though copper is a vital ingredient in brake pad formulations, the presence of it in brake pads is being regulated as it is harmful to the environment. The concerned authorities are trying to gradually eliminate copper completely from the brake pads. The metal makes up to 10-20% of the friction material mass in non-asbestos organic and low-steel formulations used in Asia, North America, and Europe. In the Americas and Japan, most the passenger cars are equipped with non-asbestos organic brake pads (also called as ceramic brake pads). These brake pads provide improved stopping capability and low-noise operation.

Campaigns to increase awareness on braking systems

According to the WHO, a total of 1.25 million people died in road accidents in 2016 in the developing countries. In the last 3-4 years, 17 countries have aligned at least one of their laws with best practice on improving safety features such as seat belts, speed, child restraints, minimum stopping distance requirement, and drunk driving.

"People started modifying their driving habits. More people have started taking responsibility of themselves and those on the roads, thanks to the increasing number of awareness programs," says Praveen.

Growing trend of electric parking brake for compact cars with drum brakes

The trend of adding electric parking brakes (EPBs) to compact cars equipped with drum brakes is increasing. OEMs such as Continental have developed a new braking system by combining EPBs and drum brakes, which can be easily equipped in compact cars.

The hand brake lever will be eliminated in the next 10 years. Instead, passenger cars will be equipped with advanced features such as EPBs and electric parking drum brakes. It is expected that more than one-fourth of the cars in Europe will feature EPBs by 2017, which is five times more than that of 2008. Electric parking drum brakes offer the same advantages offered by EPBs from the functional point of view.

