RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA--(Marketwired - May 16, 2017) - Melissa, a leading provider of global contact data quality and identity verification solutions, today announced MatchUp ® , its global matching and deduplication solution, is now available as a cloud service. MatchUp solves the challenge of duplicate customer data -- simply select a predefined matching strategy, map the table input columns necessary to identify matches, and submit the records for processing. MatchUp removes the complexity of configuring rules, while still applying Melissa's fast and versatile fuzzy matching algorithms and extensive datatype-specific knowledge base, ensuring tough-to-identify duplicates are found.

"The average business database contains 8-10 percent duplicate records. By merging data through a sophisticated survivorship process, MatchUp collapses duplicates into a single, complete, accurate record," said Bud Walker, Vice President Sales and Strategy, Melissa. "Data is protected as a business asset fueling every aspect of the enterprise, for example optimizing customer communications, improving service, and reducing postage and mailing costs by eliminating waste."

MatchUp cloud service is a good fit for data managers who do not want to install, host, or maintain local libraries or datafiles. Cloud access rounds out MatchUp's other deployment options, which include on-premise APIs; integrations and plugins for platforms such as Salesforce ® , Excel ® , SQL Server ® , and Pentaho ® ; and Melissa's service bureau offering fast-turnaround batch deduping.

Click here for a free trial of Melissa's MatchUp cloud service. To connect with members of Melissa's global intelligence team, visit www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

Greg Brown

Vice President, Marketing

Melissa

greg.brown@Melissa.com

(800) 635-4772 x1130



Jackie Zerbst

MPowered Public Relations

pr@mpoweredpr.com

(714) 998-3448