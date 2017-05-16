IQPC: Trump's Lead Energy Policy Advisor to Keynote at the Operational Excellence in Energy, Chemicals & Resources Summit

CALGARY, Alberta, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stephen Moore, Contributing Editor for the Wall Street Journal, Senior Economic Analyst at CNN and Senior Economic Advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, is confirmed to keynote at the upcoming Operational Excellence in Energy, Chemicals & Resources Summit, taking place at Calgary's BMO Centre this June 5-7.

A prominent free-market economist, Stephen Moore is the author of "Fueling Freedom: Exposing the Mad War on Energy" and is a Senior Economic Analyst at CNN.

During the 2016 Presidential campaign, Moore served as a Senior Economic Adviser to Donald Trump, where he advised the U.S. President on tax reform, regulatory reform and energy policy. With more than thirty years of experience as an economist and as a leading thinker on the impact of government on business, Moore has an extensive understanding of energy policy and the shifts in our global economy.

At the Summit in Calgary, Moore will provide insight into the mechanics of the U.S. administration's pro-growth energy policy and how Canadian energy companies can prepare to take advantage.

Over 200 operations leaders will be attending the conference to learn best practice for eliminating sources of risk, cost and complexity in their operations and driving world-class business performance. Confirmed companies in attendance include: Enbridge, BP, Cenovus, Canadian Energy Pipeline Association, Alberta Energy Regulator, Statoil, U.S. Chemical Safety Board, Baker Hughes, Shell Canada and many more.

Key sessions that delegates can look forward to at the 2017 OE Summit include:

Operational Excellence & Risk Management: Keeping people safe, products sustainable and operations productive

Keeping people safe, products sustainable and operations productive Human Factors and Procedures: Increasing human reliability to drive operational excellence

Increasing human reliability to drive operational excellence Digital Transformation : Optimizing data and information management to support early event detection and resolution

: Optimizing data and information management to support early event detection and resolution Root Cause Analysis made simple : Driving bottom line improvement by preventing one failure at a time

: Driving bottom line improvement by preventing one failure at a time Chevron's OE Management System (OEMS): Lessons learned from Chevron's operational excellence journey

To see the full event line-up, download a copy of the agenda at opexsummit.iqpc.com/agenda

There are only a few places left to attend this executive-level summit. Remaining tickets can be purchased at opexsummit.iqpc.com/register