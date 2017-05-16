

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Tuesday's session with mixed results. The majority of the markets managed to climb into the green in the afternoon, but the weak opening on Wall Street pushed a number of them back into the red.



The FTSE 100 was Tuesday's standout performer as the U.K. market reached a new record high. The latest inflation data showed that U.K. inflation rose to the highest level since 2013 last month, largely due to higher air fares in April. The pound took a pummeling after the release of inflation data.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.02 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.00 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.19 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.02 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.21 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.91 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.21 percent.



Europe's new car registrations declined in April mainly due to the timing of Easter holidays, data published by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association showed Tuesday. The number of passenger cars registered in the EU fell 6.6 percent year-on-year to 1.19 million units in April. Sales had increased 11.2 percent in March.



In Frankfurt, Daimler declined by 0.65 percent and BMW lost 0.74 percent. Volkswagen also finished lower by 0.47 percent.



In Paris, Renault dropped 1.14 percent and Peugeot surrendered 0.34 percent.



In London, easyJet shares sank 7.22 percent after the budget carrier reported a larger loss for the first half, hit by foreign exchange headwinds and this year's late Easter.



BTG plunged 7.06 percent after the biotech firm reported lower annual pretax profit.



Vodafone rallied 3.96 percent after the mobile phone giant raised its guidance for underlying profit growth.



Premier Foods slipped 2.33 percent. The food manufacturer posted a fall in full-year profits, citing tough trading conditions.



UBS fell 2.17 percent in Zurich after Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private said it had offloaded a 2.4 percent stake in the Swiss bank at a loss.



ABN Amro lost 1.71 percent in Amsterdam after naming a new CFO.



The euro area economy grew at a steady pace in the first quarter as initially estimated, flash data from Eurostat showed Tuesday. Gross domestic product climbed 0.5 percent sequentially, the same pace of growth as seen in the fourth quarter. The rate came in line with preliminary flash estimate published on May 3.



The euro area trade surplus increased in March from a month ago, as exports rose and imports fell, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Monday. The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to a 3-month high of EUR 23.1 billion in March from EUR 18.8 billion in February. Economists had expected a surplus of EUR 18.7 billion for the month.



German economic confidence continued to improve in May, survey data from the Mannheim-based Centre for European Economic Research/ZEW showed Tuesday. The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment rose 1.1 points to 20.6 in May. This was the highest score since August 2015 but below the expected level of 22.0.



The French economy expanded at a slightly faster pace in 2016, data published by the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday. Gross domestic product climbed 1.2 percent in 2016 versus revised 1.1 percent expansion in 2015.



French consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated in April, though slightly, latest figures from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday. The consumer price index climbed 1.2 percent year-over-year in April, just above the 1.1 percent rise in March. That was in line with the flash data published on April 28.



UK inflation accelerated to the highest since 2013 largely due to higher air fares in April. Inflation rose more-than-expected to 2.7 percent in April from 2.3 percent in March, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday. Inflation was forecast to rise to 2.4 percent.



After reporting a steep drop in new residential construction in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing that housing starts in the U.S. unexpectedly saw further downside in the month of April.



The report said housing starts fell by 2.6 percent to an annual rate of 1.172 million in April after tumbling by 6.6 percent to a revised 1.203 million in March. Economists had expected housing starts to climb to a rate of 1.260 million from the 1.215 million originally reported for the previous month.



Industrial production in the U.S. increased by much more than anticipated in the month of April, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve on Tuesday.



The report said industrial production jumped by 1.0 percent in April after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.4 percent in March. Production rose for the third consecutive month and saw its largest monthly gain since February of 2014.



Economists had expected production to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.5 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



