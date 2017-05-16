

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 'Femme assise, robe bleu,' one of Pablo Picasso's best-known portraits, was sold at an auction in New York for $45 million. The painting features one of his many lovers, Dora Maar, in a writhed style using strong colors of blue, purple, yellow, red and green.



It was auctioned at the impressionist and modernist art at Christie's, New York, Monday. The auctioneer did not disclose who bought it.



The oil on canvass of a seated woman in blue dress was signed on September 25, 1939, the artist's 58th birthday. The painting was confiscated during the German occupation in 1940. At the height of the Second World War, the Free French Forces recovered the painting after intercepting the Nazis on their way from Paris to Moravia.



The portrait passed through many hands since then. The last time Femme assise went for sale was in 2011, when it sold for $29.1 million at Christie's.



Picasso, whose paintings often functioned as a barometer for his own state of mind, is said to have created Femme assise inspired by love and by powerful sexual desire.



The most valued Picasso painting is 'Women of Algiers,' which was sold for $179 million at Christie's. It is a record for an artwork sold at auction.



