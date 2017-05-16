

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session with a modest increase, following yesterday's modest pullback. The market rose back above the 9,100 point level thanks in large part to the strong performance by index heavyweight Nestlé.



There was little in the way of major catalysts to drive trading on Tuesday. The continued rise in crude oil prices provided a bit of a boost to investor sentiment. German economic confidence also continued to improve in May.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.21 percent Tuesday and finished at 9,127.61. The Swiss Leader Index slipped 0.10 percent, but the Swiss Performance Index climbed 0.24 percent.



Sonova was the top performing stock of the session, with a gain of 2.1 percent. The hearing aid manufacturer reported a significant increase in full year sales.



The strong performance of Nestlé provided support to the overall market. Shares of the food giant increased by 1.2 percent. Roche gained 0.9 percent, but Novartis lost 0.3 percent.



ABB rose 0.4 percent after Royal Bank of Canada confirmed its 'Outperform' rating on the stock.



UBS dropped 2.2 percent. The stock fell sharply in late trade yesterday after Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private said it had offloaded a 2.4 percent stake in the bank at a loss.



Credit Suisse weakened by 1.7 percent and Julius Baer surrendered 1.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX