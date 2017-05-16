THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (INCLUDING THE APPENDIX) AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, JERSEY, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

16 May 2017

Wentworth Resources Limited

Accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately US$5.5 million

Wentworth Resources Limited ("Wentworth" or the "Company"), the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: WRL) and AIM (AIM: WRL) listed independent, East Africa focused oil and gas company, is pleased to announce its intention to conduct a private placement with institutional investors and certain existing shareholders (the "Private Placement") to raise gross proceeds of approximately US$5.5 million (GBP 4.2 million, NOK 46.3 million). The Private Placement is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuild process which will be launched immediately following this announcement.

Stifel and GMP FirstEnergy have been appointed as Joint Bookrunners in respect of the Private Placement.

Highlights

The Private Placement is expected to raise gross proceeds of approximately US$5.5 million (GBP 4.2 million, 46.3 NOK million) through the issue of up to 16,953,496 new Common Shares of no par value (the "Placement Shares") at a price of 25 pence (0.32 US$, 2.73 NOK) per Placement Share (the "Placing Price"). The Placement Shares represent up to 9.99% of the Company's issued share capital. The Placing Price represents a discount of approximately 7.7 per cent. to the VWAP of the existing Common Shares on AIM of 27.1 pence on 16 May 2017 and of approximately 13.0 per cent. to the VWAP of the existing Common Shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange of 3.1 NOK on 16 May 2017 (being the latest practicable trading period prior to the date of this announcement).



The net proceeds will be used in order to advance the Tembo appraisal program in Mozambique, as detailed in the Operational Update provided by the Company on 10 April 2017 as well as provide general working capital.



The Private Placement represents a quick and efficient method of raising funds necessary to provide the Company with required funding for the upcoming Mozambique appraisal programme and working capital which, based on the Company's current cost estimates, and taking into account the existing cash resources of the Company of US$500,000 as at 28 April 2017, will be sufficient to meet the Company's obligations up to the point where there is a potential step-up in gas demand in Tanzania in 2018.



The final number of Placement Shares to be placed will be agreed by the Company and the Joint Bookrunners at the close of the bookbuild process, and the results of the Private Placement will be announced as soon as practicable thereafter. The timing for the close of the bookbuild process will be at the absolute discretion of the Joint Bookrunners.



The Company has considered various transaction structures in order to secure the required capital. Having regard to the amount proposed to be raised and the increased time and transaction costs associated with a wider offer to shareholders, as well as the need to attract new investors in order to secure the funding, the Directors consider the Private Placement to be in the best interest of the Company so as to secure the proposed funding in the most cost effective and timely manner.



The Company has set in place a process to ensure that shareholders being approached to participate in the Private Placement are approached based on the objective criteria of size of shareholding in order to make sure all larger holders to the extent practically possible are given the opportunity to participate.



Furthermore, the Private Placement is a limited size placing and the Placing Price represents a limited discount to the market price of the Company's shares trading on AIM and on the OSE and as such existing shareholders will suffer a modest dilution to their holdings. Existing shareholders who do not participate in the Private Placement should be able to access the public markets given the liquidity in those markets should they wish to maintain their ownership percentage. The Company does not anticipate any change to the relative balance of influence among the Company's shareholders as a result of the Private Placement.



Based on the above, it is considered necessary and in the common interest of the Company and its shareholders to raise equity through the Private Placement. At this time, the Company does not consider it to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders to conduct a subsequent repair offering, due to the size of the Private Placement, the expected ability to acquire shares in the public market after the Private Placement and the costs involved with a repair offering.

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources is a publicly traded (OSE:WRL, AIM:WRL), independent oil & gas company with: natural gas production; exploration and appraisal opportunities; and large-scale gas monetisation initiatives, all in the Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania and northern Mozambique.

An updated Corporate Presentation will shortly be uploaded to the Company's website at http://www.wentworthresources.com/presentations.php

Enquiries: Wentworth Geoffrey Bury,

Managing Director gpb@wentworthresources.com (mailto:gpb@wentworthresources.com)

+1 403 993 4450 Lance Mierendorf,

Chief Financial Officer

lance.mierendorf@wentworthresources.com (mailto:lance.mierendorf@wentworthresources.com)

+1 403 680 8773 Katherine Roe

Vice President Corporate Development and Investor Relations



katherine.roe@wentworthresources.com (mailto:katherine.roe@wentworthresources.com)

+44 7841 087 230 Crux Advisers Investor Relations Adviser

(Norway) +47 909 808 48 Carl Bachke Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited AIM Nominated Adviser and Broker (UK) +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 Callum Stewart Ashton Clanfield

GMP FirstEnergy Broker (UK) +44 (0) 20 7448 0200 Hugh Sanderson

David van Erp

FTI Consulting Investor Relations Adviser (UK) +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Edward Westropp

Kim Camilleri

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

