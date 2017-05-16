MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Amex Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AMX) announces that each of the 5 nominees proposed for election: Messrs. Victor Cantore, Jacques Trottier, Pierre Carrier, Andre Shareck and Yvon Gelinas, listed in the Management Information Circular filed on SEDAR April 27, 2017, were duly elected to serve as directors of Amex Exploration Inc. until the next annual shareholders meeting.

Amex also announces that its shareholders have approved the proposed 10% rolling stock option plan. In accordance with the new option plan, the Board of Directors has approved the granting of an aggregate of 1,550,000 incentive share purchase options to its directors and consultants. All of the options vest immediately and are exercisable for a period of 5 years at the exercise price of $0.26.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to develop and bring into production viable gold and base metals deposits in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Amex has two main projects: the 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 adjacent claims covering 4518 hectares (Agnico Eagle Mines is currently earning in for 51% under JV agreement); and the 100% owned Eastmain River gold properties consisting of 135 claims covering 7,102 hectares. In addition, Amex has the 100% owned Cameron project located in Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Quebec and an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gowan Property located near the Kidd Creek Mine.

