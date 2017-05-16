Most countries already have strict regulations regarding the marketing and packaging of cigarettes and other tobacco products. Infiniti Research expects these regulations to become even stricter as governments increase their efforts to reduce the prevalence of tobacco-related diseases and increase the overall health of their populations, changing the landscape and prospects for the tobacco industry and for tobacco packaging manufacturers.

Market Insights

A new study conducted by the Cochrane Tobacco Addiction Group has found that plain tobacco packaging has the potential to reduce tobacco use, thereby causing a drop in the prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other tobacco-related illnesses. This packaging cannot contain logos or company-specific branding, and cannot use colourful fonts, images, or aesthetic designs. Australia adopted plain tobacco packaging in 2012, making it the first country to do so. France adopted plain packaging in January of 2017, and a number of other countries are expected to follow in the near future.

According to the study, standardized packaging had a direct and significant effect on reducing the appeal of packaged cigarettes, compared with branded packaging. Though the data is largely limited to Australia, and more studies will need to be done to confirm this effect, this study could be the first step in implementing tighter regulations on tobacco product packaging to reduce disease and increase the overall well-being of individuals across the world.

How Can Infiniti Research Help?

Increasing efforts to reduce disease and government initiatives to support healthy lifestyles are changing the tobacco industry significantly, making it more challenging to market and sell tobacco products in many regions across the world. Market intelligence can be invaluable in overcoming challenges associated with these uncertainties, gaining a clear picture of the future of the market, and preparing for regulatory changes and enforcements for both tobacco and anti-tobacco organizations worldwide.

Infiniti Research was recently approached by a global corporation engaged in the manufacturing, supply, and distribution of cigarettes, red ginseng, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetic products to conduct a market intelligence study on cigarettes and tobacco production across target regions. Infiniti's insights helped the client to effectively assess aspects of packaging-such as warning pictures and regulations-on the sales revenue of cigarette and tobacco products in certain regions.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 13 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

