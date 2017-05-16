Regulatory News:

Rallye (Paris:RAL) has successfully issued a EUR 350m bond maturing January 2023 with a 4.375% coupon. The transaction has been significantly oversubscribed by a diversified investor base, with an order book in excess of EUR 2.6bn on final terms.

The purpose of this transaction is to refinance the October 2018 bond, with a yield of 4.375% in line with yield of the refinanced bond. Through this transaction Rallye has lengthened its maturity profile.

BNP Paribas, HSBC, ING, Natixis, Natwest Markets, SG CIB, and UBS Investment Bank acted as joint-bookrunners.

