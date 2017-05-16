India Industrial, Specialty & Shielding Gases Market Analysis, Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2026: Market is Expected to Witness Double-Digit Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Industrial, Specialty & Shielding Gases Market By Application (Metallurgy; Refinery, Chemical & Petrochemical; etc.), Mode of Distribution (Tonnage, Bulk, Packaged) & Region (North, East, South & West), Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2026" report to their offering.
India industrial gases market is expected to witness double-digit growth, on the back of growing demand from metal industries, especially steel.
Also, regular capacity expansions by automobile, refinery and chemical industries and increasing number of new applications of industrial gases from different regions across the country is augmenting demand for industrial gases in the country. Moreover, rising health awareness and booming food & beverages sector in different regions of the country is also anticipated to augur well for the industrial gases market in India through 2026.
Few of the leading players in India industrial gases market include Praxair India Private Limited, Linde India Limited, INOX Air Products, Air Liquide India, Taiyo Nippon Sanso K-Air India Private Limited, Bhuruka Gases Limited, Goyal MG Gases Pvt. Ltd., Air Water (Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Limited), Bombay Oxygen Corporation, The Southern Gas Ltd and Sicgil India Limited.
Market Trends & Developments
- Growing Demand for Carbon Dioxide & Argon from Automotive Sector
- Increasing Market Consolidation
- Growing Applications of Industrial Gases
- Continuous Capacity Expansions
- Adoption of Carbon Capture & Utilization Technique
- Recycling of Helium
- Growing Demand for Packaged Food
- Booming Oil & Gas Sector
- Growing Usage in Human Blood Preservation Applications
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2012-2015
- Base Year: 2016
- Estimated Year: 2017
- Forecast Period: 2017-2026
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. India Industrial Gases Market Outlook
5. India Oxygen Market Outlook
6. India Nitrogen Market Outlook
7. India Hydrogen Market Outlook
8. India Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook
9. India Argon Market Outlook
10. India Acetylene Market Outlook
11. India Syngas Market Outlook
12. India Helium Market Outlook
13. India Specialty Gases Market Outlook
14. India Shielding Gases Market Outlook
15. List of Major Distributors/Dealers (Region-wise)
16. List of Major Customers
17. Market Dynamics
18. Market Trends & Developments
19. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
21. Competitive Landscape
22. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Air Liquide India
- Air Water (Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Limited)
- Bhuruka Gases Limited
- Bombay Oxygen Corporation
- Goyal MG Gases Pvt. Ltd.
- INOX Air Products
- Linde India Limited
- Praxair India Private Limited
- SICGIL INDIA LIMITED
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso K-Air India Private Limited
- The Southern Gas Ltd.
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xrgqhp/india_industrial
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716