India Industrial, Specialty & Shielding Gases Market Analysis, Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2026: Market is Expected to Witness Double-Digit Growth - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Industrial, Specialty & Shielding Gases Market By Application (Metallurgy; Refinery, Chemical & Petrochemical; etc.), Mode of Distribution (Tonnage, Bulk, Packaged) & Region (North, East, South & West), Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2026" report to their offering.

India industrial gases market is expected to witness double-digit growth, on the back of growing demand from metal industries, especially steel.

Also, regular capacity expansions by automobile, refinery and chemical industries and increasing number of new applications of industrial gases from different regions across the country is augmenting demand for industrial gases in the country. Moreover, rising health awareness and booming food & beverages sector in different regions of the country is also anticipated to augur well for the industrial gases market in India through 2026.

Few of the leading players in India industrial gases market include Praxair India Private Limited, Linde India Limited, INOX Air Products, Air Liquide India, Taiyo Nippon Sanso K-Air India Private Limited, Bhuruka Gases Limited, Goyal MG Gases Pvt. Ltd., Air Water (Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Limited), Bombay Oxygen Corporation, The Southern Gas Ltd and Sicgil India Limited.



Market Trends & Developments



Growing Demand for Carbon Dioxide & Argon from Automotive Sector

Increasing Market Consolidation

Growing Applications of Industrial Gases

Continuous Capacity Expansions

Adoption of Carbon Capture & Utilization Technique

Recycling of Helium

Growing Demand for Packaged Food

Booming Oil & Gas Sector

Growing Usage in Human Blood Preservation Applications

Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2012-2015

Base Year: 2016

Estimated Year: 2017

Forecast Period: 2017-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. India Industrial Gases Market Outlook



5. India Oxygen Market Outlook



6. India Nitrogen Market Outlook



7. India Hydrogen Market Outlook



8. India Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook



9. India Argon Market Outlook



10. India Acetylene Market Outlook



11. India Syngas Market Outlook



12. India Helium Market Outlook



13. India Specialty Gases Market Outlook



14. India Shielding Gases Market Outlook



15. List of Major Distributors/Dealers (Region-wise)



16. List of Major Customers



17. Market Dynamics



18. Market Trends & Developments



19. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



21. Competitive Landscape



22. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Air Liquide India

Air Water (Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Limited)

Bhuruka Gases Limited

Bombay Oxygen Corporation

Goyal MG Gases Pvt. Ltd.

INOX Air Products

Linde India Limited

Praxair India Private Limited

SICGIL INDIA LIMITED

LIMITED Taiyo Nippon Sanso K-Air India Private Limited

The Southern Gas Ltd.

