

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Home improvement retailer Lowe's (LOW) is testing a new type of robotic exoskeleton on its employees that will help them lift heavy objects within stores with ease.



The retailer is launching this pilot program with suits for four employees at a store in Christiansburg, Virginia. The company expects it will improve employees work output as some of them spend major part of work time moving and lifting heavy objects like bags of cement and paint buckets. It will help workers offset some of the strain on their muscles and joints.



Lowe's internal research facility, the Innovation Labs, developed the exoskeleton in partnership with Virginia Tech engineering professor Alan Asbeck.



The suit looks like a cross between a backpack and rock-climbing harness. It , absorbs energy when a user bends and delivers it back when wearer stands.



'As they bend and stand, carbon fiber in the suit's legs and back act like a taut bow ready to launch an arrow, helping them spring back up with greater ease,' Lowe's said in a release.



