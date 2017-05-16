A-Share Listed Application Software Companies - Profiles and Financial Data 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In 2016, the application software industry in China run well with revenue of CNY 4.9 trillion, increasing by 14.9% YOY, which fell by 0.8% compared to 2015. Meanwhile, the profit also increased, amounting to CNY 602.1 billion with a growth rate of 14.9%, which fell by 4.6% compared to 2015.



Among the application software industry, the revenue of software products, which accounted for 31.7% of the industry, was CNY 1.54 trillion in 2016, up by 12.8% YOY, 0.9% higher compared to 2015. However, the growth rate was still 2.1% lower than the average industrial level. The information security products increased by 10.9%. The revenue of information technology services grew fast to CNY 2,511.4 billion in 2016, which took up 51.8% of the total revenue of the industry , up by 16% YOY, 1.1% higher than the average level. The embedded system software took up 16.5% of the revenue of the industry with an amount of CNY 799.7 billion, increasing by 15.5% YOY, 0.6% higher than the average.



In addition, the export of the application software industry developed in stability. In 2016, the export of Chinese software industry reached USD 51.9 billion, up by 5.8% YOY, 4.1% higher compare to 2015. The export of outsourcing services increased by 5%, reversing the downward trend since 2015; the export of embedded system software increased by 6%, falling by 3% compared to 2015.



