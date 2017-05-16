Materna Announces Growth and Continues to Expand its Aviation Business

DORTMUND, Germany, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Materna Group, a globally active IT company and supplier of software and hardware solutions for automated passenger handling throughout the world, achieved a record turnover of 223 million in the year 2016, which is 6 percent up on the previous year. The share of turnover achieved outside Germany in 2016 was 15 percent (33 million Euros). For the year 2017 the company is planning to achieve such strong growth yet again. International projects with airlines and airports are particularly strong drivers for developing the company. They have also extended their management team for the international aviation business by appointing Dr. Georg Oschmann.

Materna's solutions for automated passenger and baggage handling have already been deployed in 550 installations at 70 different airports around the world. For example, every day Materna's kiosks handle 250,000 check-ins, and the bag-drop systems supplied by Materna process more than 90,000 pieces of luggage - some of them operated centrally as a cloud service from Materna's own data centres. More international growth is planned too. Locations in Toronto in Canada and Orlando in the USA have already been opened to get this on track; and another location in Singapore is being set up right now. Materna's customers include airlines such as Lufthansa, easyjet, Germanwings and Emirates as well as John Wayne, Toronto, Oslo, London Gatwick and Hamburg airports.

Management team strengthened

Internationalization is one of the drivers for growth in the Materna Group. In this context, Materna has also extended the management team for their Mobility Business Line.

On 1 April 2017, Dr. Georg Oschmann was appointed to strengthen the management team and, as the new Head of the Business Line Mobility, is now responsible for the operative business including sales, presales, marketing and international branches. Responsibility for development as well as product and project management is still in the hands of Lieselotte Neste, who had already been heading the aviation business for many years.

"With Dr. Georg Oschmann, we now have an outstanding strategist on board with many years of management and international experience to his name, as well as top class expertise in service orientation in mechanical and plant engineering sectors," says CEO Helmut Binder. Dr. Oschmann also studied at some of the world's top universities, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA) and the University of Cambridge (GB). He was previously successful as the Executive Assistant to the CEO and then as Division Director at the company DORMA.

Aviation Portfolio

Materna's aviation solutions simplify the passenger's journey. With their first-class software and hardware products, airlines and airports can offer their customers a seamless user experience from curbside to boarding, from home to destination. The one-stop-shop portfolio consists of check-in, baggage drop-off and access solutions combined with payment, biometric and field services.

For a photo please click here: http://www.materna-ips.com/materna-announces-growth-and-continues-to-expand-its-aviation-business/

Materna GmbH

As a leading IT consulting company, Materna employs around 1,700 employees throughout Europe and achieved a provisional turnover of 223 million Euros in 2016. Materna is a full service provider delivering a complete range of services for the premium segment: from consultation and implementation through to operations. The target group includes IT organizations and user departments in companies and the public sector. Materna is organized in six Business Lines: IT Factory, Digital Enterprise, Government, Communications, Mobility and cbs, their subsidiary for SAP from Heidelberg.

Under the Materna ips (Integrated Passenger Services) brand, one of the world's most renowned suppliers for airports and airlines, Materna delivers solutions for automated passenger handling at airports. In addition to the European market, Materna has a strong focus on the North American markets with its range of Integrated Passenger Services and has its own subsidiary in Orlando, Florida. Materna also has a strong presence on the Asian markets.

For more information, please contact:



Materna GmbH

Information & Communications

Corporate Communications

Christine Siepe

Voßkuhle 37, 44141 Dortmund

Tel.: +49-231/55-99-1-68

E-Mail: Christine.Siepe@Materna.de



http://www.materna.de