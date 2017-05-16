sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. - DKS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. ("Dick's" or the "Company") (NYSE: DKS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Dicks and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 12, 2017, Dick's reported that a "computation error resulted in a $23.4 million overstatement of Adjusted EBITDA amounts for both the 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended January 28, 2017."

On this news, Dick's' share price fell $2.13, or 4.24%, to close at $48.06 on May 12, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE