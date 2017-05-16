Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. - DKS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. ("Dick's" or the "Company") (NYSE: DKS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Dicks and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 12, 2017, Dick's reported that a "computation error resulted in a $23.4 million overstatement of Adjusted EBITDA amounts for both the 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended January 28, 2017."

On this news, Dick's' share price fell $2.13, or 4.24%, to close at $48.06 on May 12, 2017.

