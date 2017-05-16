Technavio's latest market research report on the global kaposi sarcoma marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Sapna Jha, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on oncology sector, says, "The global Kaposi sarcoma market is expected to benefit from rising AIDS/HIV incidence across the globe. The condition seems to be more serious in the African region as this region has the largest number of HIV-positive population. Highly active antiretroviral therapy, at present is the most opted therapy for the disease."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global kaposi sarcoma market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing consolidation in the cancer treatment market

Emphasis on combination therapy

Application of Kaposi sarcoma-specific treatment

Increasing consolidation in the cancer treatment market

Past several years have witnessed significant consolidation in the cancer treatment industry. Studies have shown that there is a rise in a number of oncology clinics that got acquired by hospitals. Also, there has been rising consolidation among the vendors in the cancer treatment market. This trend is expected to further increase during the forecasted period.

For instance, in March 2015, Novartis completed its transaction with GlaxoSmithKline, including the acquisition of its oncology portfolio and some other businesses. The Kaposi sarcoma market is highly concentrated, and various initiatives in cancer treatment between the vendors, and between hospitals and clinics are expected to consolidate the market further.

Emphasis on combination therapy

Combination therapy is a therapy that uses more than one type of modality or medication. It is one of the major therapies included for the treatment of cancer and HIV/AIDS. The therapy may seem costlier than monotherapy but has many benefits associated with it. For instance, it reduces chances of drug resistance and exhibits lower failure rate, fewer side effects, and lower fatality ratios.

"Combination therapy is mostly used to prolong the life of the individuals and reduce the symptoms. Combination therapy is one of the most widely accepted therapies for Kaposi sarcoma," says Sapna.

Combination antiretroviral therapy (ART) and the combination of chemotherapy and highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART) are some of the combination therapies available for the treatment of Kaposi sarcoma.

Application of Kaposi sarcoma-specific treatment

The application of Kaposi sarcoma-specific treatments such as topical treatments, injections, or radiotherapy are the latest trends in the market. For instance, topical retinoid treatment involves applying the medicine directly on the lesion. Panretin, a retinoid drug related to vitamin A, is one such drug available for the treatment of Kaposi sarcoma skin lesion.

Radiation therapy is another suitable option available for the treatment of Kaposi sarcoma. These radiations are used for the reduction of symptoms of the disease such as swelling or pain. It is also being used for the treatment of skin lesions, especially for those that are present on visible parts of the body. Intralesional vinblastine injections have found application in the treatment of Kaposi sarcoma specifically in diabetic patients.

