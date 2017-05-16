

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has blasted NAFTA as the 'worst trade deal in the history of the world,' but a group of Republican Senators is stressing the positive economic impact of the agreement.



A group of eighteen Republican Senators sent a letter to new U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Monday to make the case for maintaining and strengthening NAFTA.



The letter claims NAFTA has led to tremendous growth in U.S. trade with Mexico and Canada, integrated cross-border supply chains that benefit U.S. employers, and more than tripled U.S. exports of goods and services.



'Given that the agreement is more than two decades old, there are areas in which NAFTA will benefit from strengthening and modernization,' the GOP senators wrote.



They added, 'On the other hand, efforts to abandon the agreement or impose unnecessary restrictions on trade with our North American partners will have devastating economic consequences.'



The senators, led by Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Deb Fischer, R-Neb., said they will maintain a keen interest in the on-going process surrounding NAFTA and said they look forward to working with Lighthizer.



