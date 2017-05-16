Global Calcium Chloride Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.75% by 2021 - Growth in Demand from F&B Processing Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global calcium chloride market to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% during the period 2017-2021.

One trend in market is shale gas boom in North America. Recently, the shale revolution has led to the high production of oil and natural gas in the US. In oil and gas industry, calcium chloride is used in completion fluids, drilling muds and in cementing operations. Technological advancements, such as a combination of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, coupled with high oil and gas prices have enabled manufacturing of plentiful oil and gas in the US. Also, the US is benefitted by the accessibility of domestic energy resources, which reduces the country's dependence on imported energy. Resources of shale oil and natural gas are found in shale formations, which contain a major accumulation of natural gas and oil.



According to the report, one driver in market is recovery of oil and gas industry. The rising demand for petrochemical products has boosted the growth of the petrochemical industry, globally. In the oil and gas industry, calcium chloride is used as completion fluids, drilling muds, and in cementing operations. Recent development in the North American shale gas market has brought stability to pricing as well as demand and supply fluctuation of oil and gas. According to the recent record prices for oil and gas, it is having a positive effect on fossil fuel exploration, leading to increased demand for drilling fluid components including calcium chloride.

Key vendors:



Occidental Chemical Corporation

Solvay

Tangshan Sanyou Group

TETRA Technologies

Tiger Calcium Services

Other prominent vendors:



Qingdao Huadong Calcium Producing Co. Ltd.

Ward Chemical

Weifang Haibin Chemical

Zirax

Tengfei Chemical Calcium



