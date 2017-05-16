The Ernst & Young's RECAI league table sees big movements at the top, as China and India take on the mantle of leaders, while the U.S. drops to third spot.

China and India have overtaken the U.S. at the top of the latest EY Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI), in what comes as the country's first fall in the ranking of the 40 top countries since 2015.

The reasons behind the downturn are identified in the report as a major shift in U.S. policy under the new administration, which has seen climate change dismissed as a hoax, undone some of the Obama-era environmental regulations, attempted to revive the coal industry and scrutinized the Clean Power Plan.

"Movements in the index illustrate the influence of policy on renewable energy investment and development - both productive and detrimental. Supportive policy and ...

