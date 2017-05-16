The SolarCity founder says he is leaving to take time off and start a new venture, as Tesla's solar sales volume contracts and the company shifts focus to profit and new products instead of growth.

In the solar industry there is no family more well known than the iconic South Africans who launched Tesla, SpaceX and the leading U.S. residential solar installer, SolarCity. But now, SolarCity's co-founder and former CEO is leaving the company that he helped start to his cousin Elon Musk, after Musk's Tesla acquired SolarCity last November.

Rive sent notice of his departure via a letter to employees, stating that he planned to pursue new ventures. In an interview cited by Reuters, Rive further stated that he plans to start a new company.

He certainly has a good track record to build from. SolarCity, which Lyndon Rive and his brother Peter Rive founded in 2006, pioneered third-party solar, where homeowners either lease PV modules or buy the electricity ...

