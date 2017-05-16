Steer Solutions Expands its Sales Assessment Day Offering

AYLESBURY, England, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Steer Solutions has been running assessment days on behalf of motor dealers for the past six years to great success finding motivated staff whilst saving the dealer endless time and money - all they need to commit to is one day to observe and select the best.

The process works for all sectors needing committed staff such as call centres, retail, sales teams, etc.

Rob Emerson, Steer Solutions Managing Director says, "selecting candidates by their CV alone is a soul destroying and lengthy task often resulting in wasted time interviewing, when all along we could be missing the best and most motivated individuals purely based on the weakness of their CV - my system negates that - once clients realise they can save time, and can probably find five staff for the price of one from an agency, they come back time after time."

Steer Solutions was formed in 2011 and the success in the motor industry has led to this expansion.

Rob Emerson

Managing Director

Steer Solutions

Tel: +44-(0)-7594-625230

rob@steeroxford.com


