Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on power sector says, "The laser protective eyewear is a key segment of the global PPE market. Workers, especially in manufacturing units of various industries, wear PPE to protect themselves from occupational hazards. In terms of revenue contribution, the laser protective eyewear accounted for around 14% of the global goggles and glasses market in the year 2016."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global laser protective eyewear market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Emergence of anti-fogging laser protective eyewear

Advent of IPL safety eyewear

Rising focus of vendors on comfort-enhancing products

Emergence of anti-fogging laser protective eyewear

The problem of lens fogging occurs when the temperature on the outside of the lens is lower than that on the inside (this warmth is created by the heat generated from the human body). Such fogging obscures vision and potentially negates the benefits of protective eyewear, which are then removed by the wearer for clearing the fog on the lens. Such instances of removal, whether for a few seconds or minutes, make the wearer prone to potential eye injuries. Therefore, laser protective eyewear with anti-fogging characteristics is gaining popularity in the market.

"Many vendors such as 3M offer protective eyewear that has permanently bonded lenses with anti-fog coatings. These advanced coatings provide a long-lasting and clear view to wearers," says Neelesh.

Advent of IPL safety eyewear

Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) emits extremely bright light at a variety of wavelengths. IPL uses intense pulses of non-coherent light, which ranges over a wavelength of 500 nm to 1,200 nm. The most damaging wavelengths are between 400 nm and 1,400 nm, which results in the heating of retina, causing retinal burns. Owing to this, vendors are focusing on offering safety eyewear that provides protection against the IPL.

The IPL technology is used in medical fields by medical practitioners and cosmetologists for the treatment of skin pigmentation, thread veins, and sun damage. It is also used to prevent dermatological conditions such as acne. The technology used in the process is a high-powered, computer-controlled intense, visible, and broad-spectrum pulse of light. It generally is operated in the range of 400 nm-1,200 nm, which can extensively damage the eyes. Therefore, several vendors in the market focus on offering IPL safety eyewear. Lasermet offers IPL lightspeed eyewear with enhanced light pulses that provide a clear view.

Rising focus of vendors on comfort-enhancing products

Since comfort is a key factor that determines wearer compliance, vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on the enhancement of design, and thus, comfort offered by the laser protective eyewear. Vendors focus on offering laser protective eyewear that are light in weight. The frame is designed in such a way that it easily adjusts and fits comfortably on the temples.

Vendors these days focus on using advanced material technology to enhance the comfortability aspect of the eyewear. Polycarbonate glasses reduce a considerable amount of weight from the glasses, without hampering the safety of the wearer. Padded safety eyewear is offered by vendors along with anti-fog venting and soft-stretch elastic head strap, which enhance the overall comfort of the wearer.

