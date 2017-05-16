

LONDON, May 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aiteo Group (http://AiteoGroup.com) announces the appointment of Mr. Ratko M. Knezevic to its Global Executive Management team as Group Advisor on Business and Capital Development with effect from 5 May 2017.



Mr Knezevic will lead Aiteo's funds raising activities from global capital markets with the primary objective of reinforcing the Group's growth and diversification targets in Nigeria and across Africa as a whole. Ratko brings to this role vast experience and expertise acquired through proven track record of direct operational leadership, strategy development, team building, financial and relationship management. He has achieved this immense depth of capability from more than 20 years of top flight experience in international business, investment banking, world political affairs, and international government relations through, amongst many roles, previous roles as Vice Chairman of Macquarie Capital EMEA and senior advisory roles with some of the biggest blue chip companies in the world. Mr. Knezevic also served as Special Advisor for Economic and Foreign affairs to Prime Minister of Montenegro from 1994-1997 during which time he also served as Chief of the Montenegrin Mission to the United States of America.



On the appointment, Benedict Peters, Vice President and CEO of the Aiteo Global Group, said: 'This appointment is a testament to Aiteo's commitment to stable, experienced leadership and I believe with Ratko Knezevic's exemplary guidance and advice, based on his vast experience in the UK, US, Europe and China in capital markets, we will continue to grow in the kind of significant proportions that we have come to be known. Mr Knezevic's unrivalled network within global capital markets offers an excellent opportunity for investment in Nigeria and Africa through the Aiteo Group.'



Ratko Knezevic, Global Strategy and Capital Markets Advisor to Aiteo Group, said: 'Africa is a new market and offers me a new challenge. My previous clients are some of the world's biggest capital movers, and looking through their eyes, I can see the potential of Aiteo as a major commercial organisation in Africa and the world. I will be saying nothing new to recognise that future world economic growth lies with Africa, and I am excited about playing a role in Aiteo's expansion, diversification and international stakeholder engagement.'



Media contact: Ndiana Matthew Senior Manager, Corporate Communications Mobile: +234-815-314-7539 Email: Ndiana.Matthew@Aiteong.com



About Aiteo Group: Aiteo Group is an integrated, global-focused Nigerian energy conglomerate founded in February 2008 by Benedict Peters. The company has significant business interests in oil and gas exploration and production; bulk petroleum storage; refining of petroleum products; trading, marketing and supply as well as power generation and distribution. Its subsidiaries are Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company Limited (AEEPCo) and Aiteo Power. Aiteo Group acquired OML 29 from Royal Dutch Shell and emerged as Nigeria's leading Oil and Gas Company after successfully tripling production levels.



About Benedict Peters: Benedict Peters is a businessman, entrepreneur and the Founder and CEO of Aiteo Group - the largest indigenous energy company in Nigeria. His track record of industry excellence spans over 20 years in the commodity and energy trading industry as well as the banking sector. Peters involvement in the Nigerian oil and gas industry commenced in the 1990s, working for industry leaders like Ocean and Oil Limited (later OandO) and MRS Oil and Gas where he served as the pioneer Managing Director. Driven by unique strategic vision and a passion for business and leadership development, he founded Aiteo Group in 2000 and has built it into a business that not only employs thousands of workers but is also strengthening Nigeria's capacity to manage its natural resources. He has been recognised for his ground-breaking contribution to strengthening Nigeria's control over its strategic assets and in 2014, Nigeria's Leadership Newspaper named Benedict Peters Man of the Year.



About Ratko Knezevic: Ratko Knezevic has enjoyed a long career in international business, investment banking and world political affairs and lobbying. He has extensive experience in government relations and lobbying as a consultant in emerging markets, foreign trade, privatization, project financing, real estate and media. He was Vice Chairman of Macquarie Capital EMEA and has advised some of the largest companies globally, including HSBC, CSFB, Bain Capital, Bouygues, Westmont Hospitality Group, News Corp and ICBC. Mr. Knezevic served as Special Advisor for Economic and Foreign affairs to Prime Minister of Montenegro from 1994-1997. During this service, Mr. Knezevic founded and became Chief of the Montenegrin Mission to the United States of America.



