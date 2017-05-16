SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against KBR, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against KBR, Inc. ("KBR" or the "Company") (NYSE: KBR). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between February 26, 2016 and April 27, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the July 3, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased KBR shares during the Class Period, please contact Khang & Khang LLP before the July 3, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may also choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, KBR made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company's United Kingdom subsidiaries violated applicable bribery and corruption laws. On April 28, 2017, the United Kingdom's Serious Fraud Office confirmed that it had opened an investigation into the activities of KBR's UK subsidiaries for suspected offences of bribery and corruption. When this news was announced, KBR's stock price dropped materially, which caused investors harms according to the Complaint.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have questions about this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, a prominent litigator for almost two decades.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

Contact:

Joon M. Khang, Esq.

Telephone: 949-419-3834

Facsimile: 949-225-4474

joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP