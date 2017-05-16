SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Glympse, the leading real-time location services platform, today announced its new app for the Samsung Smart TV. The first in the industry, Samsung brings the Glympse experience to the TV, enabling consumers to see the real-time location of their friends, loved ones or even a pizza delivery or cable technician, directly from the home's largest screen. The Glympse app is available for download from the Samsung TV app store.

"We believe the TV will be a hub for family communications," said Mi Young Yoo, vice president of the Visual Display Division at Samsung Electronics. "We look forward to partnering with Glympse to innovate our Smart TV offering, providing relevant in-home experiences that our customers expect from Samsung."

This announcement follows news that Samsung has also preloaded the Glympse app on their new Family Hub™ refrigerator. Now, Glympse users can easily share location directly to their Samsung TV or Family Hub™ -- further connecting household members through communicating their current location and updating on arrival times.

Both the Samsung TV and Family Hub™ take advantage of the new Glympse family group, which allows households to create a private group consisting of family, friends, connected cars, home devices, and more. Members simply share location to the group and it will appear on any member's device, including the TV.

"Our platform enables location sharing across a wide range of needs, including consumers, businesses, and Internet of Things -- anywhere real-time location and estimated time of arrival is required," said Bryan Trussel, co-founder and CEO, Glympse. "Our strong and growing relationship with Samsung has allowed us to maximize the ways we provide this technology -- from the handset to the watch and now the TV and the fridge. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Samsung and expanding our reach to more devices and people across the globe."

To set up a Glympse group for your family on the TV, users simply enter their mobile number and they will receive an SMS with a link to add the device to a specified group. Glympses shared to the group will appear across the range of connected devices, including messages from forwarded third-parties, i.e., a technician that is coming to work on the home's internet or a food delivery, which allows consumers to quickly view arrival times, and better plan and optimize their time.

Glympse is proud of its relationship with Samsung and the Tizen operating system. The company participated in the Tizen Developer Conference (TDC) keynote presentation today. Over the past 12 months, Samsung has integrated Glympse across its Galaxy S7, Gear S2/S3, and Family Hub devices and each of the devices will work seamlessly across each other. This year, Glympse is adding partners who will now participate in the new groups ecosystem, including GM, Mercedes, Volvo, T-Mobile SyncUp Drive, Navdy, Logitech, which enables users to share location from these devices directly to the home.

For more information about Glympse, visit www.Glympse.com. To download the app, visit http://www.samsung.com/sa_en/smarthub/mobile/index.html.

About Glympse

Glympse, the pioneer and leading real-time location sharing platform for both consumers and businesses, is the standard in connecting people and brands through the devices they use most. Through its robust platform, Glympse provides a simple way to integrate location sharing across messaging, wearables, IoT, auto, navigation and more. Through their global enterprise-scale business solutions, Glympse is giving companies tools to improve user experience and increase engagement through location.

Glympse partners with a wide-variety of top-tier companies for integrations into their products, services and applications. This includes Amazon Echo, ADT, Blackberry, BMW/MINI, Charter Spectrum, Comcast, Ford, Garmin, General Motors, GoGo, Google, IBM iX, Jaguar/Land Rover, Mercedes, Microsoft Dynamics, Pizza Hut, Rogers Communications, Samsung, Verizon, Vodafone, and Volvo. The company is backed by Menlo Ventures, Ignition Partners, Verizon Ventures, and UMC Capital.