Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal liquid handling market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists 12 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global liquid handling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. However, with the international players consistently increasing their footprint in the market, regional vendors are finding it increasingly difficult to compete with larger players, especially on the features such as quality, pricing, market reach, and financial resources. The competitive environment in this market will intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, product innovations, and mergers acquisitions. International players are expected to grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players.

"Vendors are increasingly directing their marketing efforts toward creating category and brand awareness. For the liquid handling providers, the e-commerce platform has been leveraged to promote and market their offerings over the past few years, and this trend is likely to gain traction during the forecast period," says Amber Chourasia, a lead lab equipmentresearch analyst from Technavio.

The report also states that vendors must expand geographically and revive domestic demand to achieve sustained growth over time. Vendors can boost profitability by practicing efficient production techniques to minimize product costs and prevent cost overruns.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Labnet International

Labnet International is a manufacturer and distributor of laboratory equipment and supplies for the pharmaceutical, bioscience and bioresearch market. Its product offerings include liquid handling products, molecular biology equipment, centrifuges, benchtop shakers and rockers, incubators, and laboratory plastics.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories manufactures and supplies products and systems used in separating complex chemical and biological materials. It sells over 8,000 products and services to a diverse client base comprising of healthcare, scientific research, education, and government customers.

Aurora Biomed

Aurora Biomed provides lab automation solutions for environmental science, drug discovery/safety, life science, and chemical analysis research. It is known for its automated liquid handling systems, elemental analysis, ion channel research, and customization and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) robotics.

Gilson

Gilson manufactures, develops, and designs automation instrumentation and chromatography systems for drug discovery, proteomic, and genomic markets. It focuses on purifying samples via preparative high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), automated solid-phase extraction (SPE), or through gel permeation chromatography (GPC) clean-up. The company offers its products through a network of representatives and agents.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific offers analytical instruments, reagents and consumables, equipment, software, and services for manufacturing, research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics throughout the world. The company provides solutions such as blood bank refrigerators, transplant diagnostics, Real-Time PCR instruments, readers/analyzers, genotyping, molecular typing, tissue typing trays, and reagents.

