SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- MyDx, Inc. (OTCQB: MYDX), a science and technology company and creator of MyDx® (My Diagnostic), the first multi-use handheld chemical analyzer designed for the Cannabis professional and retail consumer to correlate the chemical profile of cannabis with its therapeutic effect, today announces a suite of upgrades to its MyDx 1.0 chemical analyzer hardware and software. These upgrades will greatly advance existing capabilities, including improvement in the overall performance of the device and for the first time, will allow the first of three anticipated upcoming sensor releases in AeroDx, which will measure key air quality parameters for cannabis and non-cannabis consumers, to be interchanged seamlessly with the CannaDx Sensors.

MyDx Takes Back-Orders in Q1 on Greater than Expected Demand

MyDx sold out of inventory in Q1 on greater than expected demand for its chemical analyzers and subsequently ordered 1,000 units retrofitted with the newest 2.0 version upgrades. The new units have approximately 200 components to its bill of materials and are currently undergoing final assembly/QA/QC in its production facility in California. The units will be able to accommodate multiple sensors and advances the device to the next-generation of testing capabilities. Q1 Sales combined with back-orders and customer deposits outperformed the same period in the previous year and the company looks forward to fulfilling greater demand for its products.

MyDx is the Official Handheld Chemical Analyzer to the Cannabis Industry by MassRoots

Cannabis users have no idea of what they're buying or consuming because of the lack of enforcement of standardized industry protocols that have diluted QA/QC in the industry. This represents a serious public safety issue and it could be interpreted that the industry is engaged in false and misleading advertising.

To simplify the current public safety issue that exists, consider the following example. If your intent is to replace Xanax with a certain cannabis chemical profile to alleviate Anxiety, then in order to confirm that "prescription" a MyDx device is needed to ensure you're getting the appropriate chemical mix and dosage.

To highlight this further, if a doctor prescribes a 0.5mg dose of Xanax and without proper labeling and tracking, you were sold 25mg of Xanax, this would be a serious public health and safety hazard. And this is exactly the current state of affairs in the cannabis industry where having a MyDx device can provide a higher level of assurance of what you're consuming.

MyDx is an efficient and affordable way to close the transparency gap in the cannabis industry by informing and empowering commercial and retail users to confirm what they're selling, purchasing or consuming and to track how consumers respond to certain chemical profiles to develop more personal therapies for alleviating their ailments.

MyDx to Launch AeroDx Sensors and Associated Mobile App 4.0

AeroDx Sensors are not only expected to detect air quality in its surroundings using the MyDx 2.0 device, but to also ensure air quality and control in cannabis growth facilities as well offer a test for residual solvents in cannabis oils.

AeroDx Sensors are the first of three anticipated sensors to be launched into the market and represents the first versatile sensor to be used with the MyDx Analyzer with applications beyond cannabis. Once AeroDx Sensors are inserted into the MyDx Device, the device becomes an air quality tester with the ability to detect Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC's) such as Formaldehyde, Butane, Toluene, Methane, Benzene and other harmful chemicals, such as Carbon Dioxide, present in the air. It can also monitor temperature and humidity, which can aid in preventing mold and germ growth.

Hardware and Firmware Upgrades

New MyDx 2.0 handheld devices will be retrofitted with new hardware and firmware upgrades to allow for new sensors to be interchanged seamlessly with the CannaDx Sensor. Existing customers under the MyDx Care plan can send their units into MyDx to be upgraded free of charge. The interchangeability of the MyDx upcoming sensors in the device provides a level of testing versatility.

Data, Software and Algorithm Upgrades with Greater CBD Specificity

MyDx has advanced its data accumulation and analytics capabilities by increasing the size and quality of its database and enhancing related software and analytics algorithms. The net result is improved overall device and mobile app performance as well as greater accuracy of CBD value detection among high CBD strains.

To learn more about the MyDx Analyzer, please see the HBO's Daily Vice News short video documentary.

To Learn More about Cannabis Testing, MyDx Technology, and the Science of Cannabis 2.0, please download the MyDx White Paper.

About MyDx, Inc.

MyDx, Inc. (OTCQB: MYDX) is a chemical detection and sensor technology company based in San Diego, California whose mission is to help people Trust & Verify® what they put into their minds and bodies. The Company developed MyDx®, a patented, affordable portable analyzer that provides real-time chemical analysis and fits in the palm of the user's hand. The multi-use MyDx analyzer leverages over a decade of established chemical detection technology to measure chemicals of interest. The Company owns a substantial and growing intellectual property portfolio of patents covering its technology. The MyDx AquaDx®, OrganaDx™ and CannaDx™ sensors are now commercialized, and the AeroDx® application is next in line. All sensors will be compatible with a MyDx App that empowers consumers to live a healthier life by revealing the chemical composition of what they eat, drink and inhale.

